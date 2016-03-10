I was talking high school hoops the other day here at the radio stations. We were talking about some of the dominant players around the state.

Over the years, we've had some pretty darn good basketball players come out of the state. but when you're talking sports, you inevitably come around to talking about the best of all time.

A few years ago with the help of Mell Klein and John Odney. Oh, and they do know what they are talking about when talking about The Best Ever Basketball Players in South Dakota History:

At first, I thought this would be a slam dunk easy story: who is the Best Boys High School Basketball Player? But the more you think about it, the harder it gets. So in essence, this story is more of a conversation starter than an end to all arguments.

I started my search for the Best Boys High School Basketball Player in South Dakota history knowing that I was going to need experts.

I contacted Jeff Fylling who has done play-by-play for the Augustana Vikings for the past 30 years. He suggested Mel Klein and John Odney.

Odney is in The South Dakota Coaches Hall of Fame, and came up through the system at Washington High School in Sioux Falls. Odney was Head Coach from 1976-77 to 1988-89. Mel Klein is a member of the South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame, was the first-ever basketball coach at O'Gorman where he would lead the team for 7 years, was an assistant basketball coach at USD for three years, and then 9 years head coach at Augustana.

Now, before you get your undies in a bunch, know that I'm simply sharing information that's been gathered over decades of watching South Dakota high school basketball.

Mel originally gave me his list in order, but John kindly declined with a firm "NO!" So, to keep things fair we did it alphabetically. Both their comments appear if a player appeared on both of their lists.