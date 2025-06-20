‘Winning Trajectory’ – South Dakota Coyote Football Preview

As we highlighted earlier in the week, the South Dakota Coyote football program has a lot of question marks heading into the season but have added a ton of talent via the transfer portal.

This season, some big names are back including Quarterback Aidan Bouman and Running Back Charles Pierre Jr., and that is a reason for optimism down in Vermillion.

Despite the coaching change and loss of some impactful players, the Yotes are once again on the short list of teams that can compete for and win a National Title this Fall.

FCS Football Central put together a season preview this week, and here's a look at it:

South Dakota put together back-to-back double-digit win seasons, making the deepest playoff run since moving to the Division I level. Travis Johansen steps into the head coaching role after Bob Nielson's retirement. He will look to continue the winning trajectory at South Dakota as the Coyotes look to win a share of the MVFC for the second consecutive season.

Here's what the article had to say as a key to the Coyotes continuing their climb to the Summit of the FCS game:

If the Coyotes are going to make another run at a share of the MVFC title, the transfers along the offensive and defensive lines will need to make a major impact.

For a look at the entirety of the article, find it here.

The USD Coyotes will get the season started this Fall with the challenge of taking on Iowa State on the road before heading down to Texas to face Lamar in Week 2. The home opener for the Yotes is on Saturday, September 13 against Northern Colorado.

Grab your tickets now by visiting the official site here.

