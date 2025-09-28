It wasn't the MVFC opener USD Coyote fans were hoping for on Saturday, as the Yotes traveled to Fargo to take on top ranked North Dakota State.

From the get-go on Saturday, NDSU proved to be up to the task, outgaining the Yotes 547-296 in a 51-13 win.

With the loss, South Dakota falls to 2-3 overall and 0-1 in conference play.

Per GoYotes.com:

FARGO, N.D.— It was the top-ranked Bison of North Dakota State who defended their home turf on Homecoming Saturday afternoon from Fargo, downing South Dakota, 51-13, to open Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) play inside the Fargodome. Carson Fletcher scores his first-career touchdown in the effort.



South Dakota drops to 2-3 (0-1 MVFC) on the season, while North Dakota State improves to 4-0 (1-0 MVFC) with the victory.



The Bison controlled the game from the opening kickoff, scoring touchdowns on all five first half drives and going 8-for-9 on third downs. The best offensive drive of the half for South Dakota came just before the half as the Yotes marched down the field into Bison territory and Will Leyland converted a 31-yard field goal to make it 34-3 at the halftime break.



In the third, a 46-yard reception out of the backfield for Fletcher setup South Dakota in Bison territory for the second time on the afternoon.



Zeke Mata would convert a 51-yard field goal in the fourth quarter. For Mata, it's his second made field goal as a Coyote with both coming from 50+ yards with today's being his second-longest of his career.



Late in the fourth quarter, South Dakota would punch it in the end zone for their first touchdown of the day with a four-yard touchdown run from Carson Fletcher for his first-career touchdown.



The Bison outpaced the Coyotes 547-296 in total yards. Aidan Bouman finished the day 13-for-21 for 2008 yards with an interception. Fletcher (46) and Tennel Bryant (42) both recorded 40+ yard receptions on the day with Bryant leading the team with 50 yards on two receptions. Nate Ewell posted his fourth-career double-digit tackle game with a game-high 10 tackles.



Up Next: South Dakota returns to the DakotaDome next weekend for a Dakota Days clash with the Racers of Murray State on October 4. Kickoff is slated for 2 p.m. and can be watched on Midco Sports and ESPN+.

Source: GoYotes.com