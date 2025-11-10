USD Up to #17 in FCS Top 25, SDSU Tumbles 8 Spots After Loss

USD

The South Dakota Coyotes got another big win on Saturday, taking down rival SDSU at home inside the DakotaDome.

The Yotes recently dropped out of the rankings, but after back-to-back wins over Top 10 teams have made quite the surge.

USD Is now the 17th-ranked team in the country with just a few weeks to go.

Following their third straight loss, SDSU dropped 8 more spots to fall to #16 this week.

Here's a look at the poll:

1North Dakota State (55)10-01,3991
2Montana10-01,3272
3Montana State (1)8-21,3003
4Lehigh10-01,1964
5Tennessee Tech10-01,1575
6Tarleton State9-11,1306
7Harvard8-09569
8Mercer8-191612
9UC Davis6-389011
10Villanova7-288810
11Rhode Island8-280014
12Monmouth8-26617
13North Dakota6-465313
14Illinois State7-362916
15Stephen F. Austin8-259817
16South Dakota State7-35448
17South Dakota7-453022
18Abilene Christian6-450618
19Lamar8-250320
20Youngstown State6-444521
21Southern Illinois6-424215
22Jackson State7-222623
23Southeastern Louisiana7-320819
24Northern Arizona6-481NR
25Western Carolina6-47524

Source: NCAA.com - Stats Perform FCS Top 25

