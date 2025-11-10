USD Up to #17 in FCS Top 25, SDSU Tumbles 8 Spots After Loss
The South Dakota Coyotes got another big win on Saturday, taking down rival SDSU at home inside the DakotaDome.
The Yotes recently dropped out of the rankings, but after back-to-back wins over Top 10 teams have made quite the surge.
USD Is now the 17th-ranked team in the country with just a few weeks to go.
Following their third straight loss, SDSU dropped 8 more spots to fall to #16 this week.
Here's a look at the poll:
|1
|North Dakota State (55)
|10-0
|1,399
|1
|2
|Montana
|10-0
|1,327
|2
|3
|Montana State (1)
|8-2
|1,300
|3
|4
|Lehigh
|10-0
|1,196
|4
|5
|Tennessee Tech
|10-0
|1,157
|5
|6
|Tarleton State
|9-1
|1,130
|6
|7
|Harvard
|8-0
|956
|9
|8
|Mercer
|8-1
|916
|12
|9
|UC Davis
|6-3
|890
|11
|10
|Villanova
|7-2
|888
|10
|11
|Rhode Island
|8-2
|800
|14
|12
|Monmouth
|8-2
|661
|7
|13
|North Dakota
|6-4
|653
|13
|14
|Illinois State
|7-3
|629
|16
|15
|Stephen F. Austin
|8-2
|598
|17
|16
|South Dakota State
|7-3
|544
|8
|17
|South Dakota
|7-4
|530
|22
|18
|Abilene Christian
|6-4
|506
|18
|19
|Lamar
|8-2
|503
|20
|20
|Youngstown State
|6-4
|445
|21
|21
|Southern Illinois
|6-4
|242
|15
|22
|Jackson State
|7-2
|226
|23
|23
|Southeastern Louisiana
|7-3
|208
|19
|24
|Northern Arizona
|6-4
|81
|NR
|25
|Western Carolina
|6-4
|75
|24
Source: NCAA.com - Stats Perform FCS Top 25
