The South Dakota Coyotes got another big win on Saturday, taking down rival SDSU at home inside the DakotaDome.

The Yotes recently dropped out of the rankings, but after back-to-back wins over Top 10 teams have made quite the surge.

USD Is now the 17th-ranked team in the country with just a few weeks to go.

Get our free mobile app

Following their third straight loss, SDSU dropped 8 more spots to fall to #16 this week.

Here's a look at the poll:

1 North Dakota State (55) 10-0 1,399 1 2 Montana 10-0 1,327 2 3 Montana State (1) 8-2 1,300 3 4 Lehigh 10-0 1,196 4 5 Tennessee Tech 10-0 1,157 5 6 Tarleton State 9-1 1,130 6 7 Harvard 8-0 956 9 8 Mercer 8-1 916 12 9 UC Davis 6-3 890 11 10 Villanova 7-2 888 10 11 Rhode Island 8-2 800 14 12 Monmouth 8-2 661 7 13 North Dakota 6-4 653 13 14 Illinois State 7-3 629 16 15 Stephen F. Austin 8-2 598 17 16 South Dakota State 7-3 544 8 17 South Dakota 7-4 530 22 18 Abilene Christian 6-4 506 18 19 Lamar 8-2 503 20 20 Youngstown State 6-4 445 21 21 Southern Illinois 6-4 242 15 22 Jackson State 7-2 226 23 23 Southeastern Louisiana 7-3 208 19 24 Northern Arizona 6-4 81 NR 25 Western Carolina 6-4 75 24

Source: NCAA.com - Stats Perform FCS Top 25

The Top 10 Rushers in Iowa Hawkeye Football History Gallery Credit: Bert Remien