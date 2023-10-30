Down But Not Out: South Dakota Coyotes Fall in Latest Poll
It was a disappointing defeat on Saturday for USD and their fans, but the team remains highly thought of nationally following their home loss to rival South Dakota State.
After falling 37-3 at home to the Jacks, there is no rest for the Yotes as they once again will have themselves in a top 10 matchup this coming Saturday, this time on the road.
USD is #9 in the latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25, and they will face off Saturday in Carbondale against the 10th ranked SIU Salukis.
Here is the latest poll:
|1
|South Dakota State (56)
|7-0
|1,400
|1
|2
|Furman
|7-1
|1,278
|3
|3
|Idaho
|6-2
|1,218
|9
|4
|Montana
|7-1
|1,190
|7
|5
|Delaware
|7-1
|1,171
|5
|6
|Montana State
|6-2
|1,150
|2
|7
|Sacramento State
|6-2
|1,074
|6
|8
|UIW
|7-1
|980
|8
|9
|South Dakota
|6-2
|964
|4
|10
|Southern Illinois
|6-2
|862
|11
|11
|North Dakota State
|6-2
|815
|12
|12
|North Carolina Central
|7-1
|751
|13
|13
|North Dakota
|5-3
|648
|15
|14
|Chattanooga
|7-2
|578
|17
|15
|Florida A&M
|6-2
|576
|16
|16
|Western Carolina
|5-3
|516
|10
|17
|Villanova
|6-2
|471
|19
|18
|Northern Iowa
|7-1
|389
|23
|19
|Austin Peay
|6-2
|387
|20
|20
|Lafayette
|7-1
|354
|21
|21
|UT Martin
|6-2
|314
|14
|22
|Youngstown State
|5-3
|269
|24
|23
|UAlbany
|6-3
|249
|NR
|24
|William & Mary
|5-3
|184
|22
|25
|Mercer
|6-3
|103
|NR
The Yotes are one of seven ranked MVFC squads at this stage of the season, and that speaks to the ridiculous quality of the conference from top to bottom.
USD will have a big opportunity to prove that they belong on Saturday as they travel to take on SIU. Kickoff for the game is set for 1pm.
The only remaining home game for the Yotes is a week from Saturday, when they play host to North Dakota on Saturday, November 11th.
Source: NCAA.com Stats Perform Poll
