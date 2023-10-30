Down But Not Out: South Dakota Coyotes Fall in Latest Poll

It was a disappointing defeat on Saturday for USD and their fans, but the team remains highly thought of nationally following their home loss to rival South Dakota State.

After falling 37-3 at home to the Jacks, there is no rest for the Yotes as they once again will have themselves in a top 10 matchup this coming Saturday, this time on the road.

USD is #9 in the latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25, and they will face off Saturday in Carbondale against the 10th ranked SIU Salukis.

Here is the latest poll:

1South Dakota State (56)7-01,4001
2Furman7-11,2783
3Idaho6-21,2189
4Montana7-11,1907
5Delaware7-11,1715
6Montana State6-21,1502
7Sacramento State6-21,0746
8UIW7-19808
9South Dakota6-29644
10Southern Illinois6-286211
11North Dakota State6-281512
12North Carolina Central7-175113
13North Dakota5-364815
14Chattanooga7-257817
15Florida A&M6-257616
16Western Carolina5-351610
17Villanova6-247119
18Northern Iowa7-138923
19Austin Peay6-238720
20Lafayette7-135421
21UT Martin6-231414
22Youngstown State5-326924
23UAlbany6-3249NR
24William & Mary5-318422
25Mercer6-3103NR

The Yotes are one of seven ranked MVFC squads at this stage of the season, and that speaks to the ridiculous quality of the conference from top to bottom.

USD will have a big opportunity to prove that they belong on Saturday as they travel to take on SIU. Kickoff for the game is set for 1pm.

The only remaining home game for the Yotes is a week from Saturday, when they play host to North Dakota on Saturday, November 11th.

Source: NCAA.com Stats Perform Poll

