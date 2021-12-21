While population growth in the United States has slowed considerably, the number of people in South Dakota continues to rise.

According to the latest numbers released by the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of people living in the Mount Rushmore State grew by nearly one percent from July of 2020 to July of 2022.

The latest projections put South Dakota's population at 901,820 people - an increase of 0.9 percent over the past 12 months.

South Dakota is one of 16 states with a population bump of more than 0.5 percent during that time.

Idaho saw the biggest jump (2.9%).

Overall, the population of the United States grew by just 0.1 percent in the past year (392,665 people), which is the slowest rate in history.

Among the 50 states, New York lost the largest percentage of people (1.9%).

Washington DC had the biggest drop in America, with its population dropping by nearly three percent.

The Census Bureau says the historic slow rate of growth can be attributed to 'decreased net international migration, decreased fertility, and increased mortality due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic'.

