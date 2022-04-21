South Dakota Family Farm Donates Eggs for SDSU Free Throws

A family-run farm in South Dakota made good on its promise to donate a pallet full of eggs in conjunction with South Dakota State University's basketball teams.

According to Dakota News Now, Dakota Layers farm near Flandreau promised to donate a dozen eggs for every free throw made at Frost Arena by anyone on the men's or women's basketball teams.

During the 2021-2022 season, the Jackrabbits sank a total of 462 free throws, which did include the women's NIT championship games. That wasn't enough for Dakota Layers, so they upped the donation to 540 dozen eggs. Since 2008, Dakota Layers has donated more than 5 million eggs to Feeding South Dakota.

So you don't have to do the math in your head or even switch to the calculator on your phone, that's a total of 6,480 eggs that were delivered to the Sioux Falls distribution center of Feeding South Dakota on Tuesday, April 19.

Because I am an enormous fan of eggs, I did even more math. That would be enough eggs for 2,160 3-egg omelets, or to make batter for 19,440 slices of French toast (I usually get 3 slices out of one egg and a 1/3 cup of milk). It would be enough eggs to feed an NFL football team three eggs at breakfast 41 times.

Now I'm ready for breakfast.