Following First Win, South Dakota Falls in FCS Top 25
The USD Coyotes picked up their first win of the season on Saturday, defeating Northern Colorado in Overtime in their home opener.
It wasn't enough for the Yotes to rise in the latest FCS Top 25, or even retain their #12 ranking.
USD fell in the poll after the win, dropping down to #15 this week.
Here's a look at the FCS Top 25, courtesy of Stats Perform:
|1
|North Dakota State
|3-0
|1,396
|1
|2
|South Dakota State
|3-0
|1,341
|2
|3
|Tarleton State
|4-0
|1,277
|3
|4
|Montana State
|1-2
|1,210
|4
|5
|Montana
|2-0
|1,175
|5
|6
|Illinois State
|2-1
|1,051
|7
|7
|Rhode Island
|3-0
|1,037
|6
|8
|Idaho
|2-1
|968
|8
|9
|UC Davis
|1-1
|873
|9
|10
|Lehigh
|3-0
|846
|10
|11
|Villanova
|1-1
|694
|11
|12
|Tennessee Tech
|3-0
|679
|15
|13
|Southern Illinois
|2-1
|624
|17
|14
|Abilene Christian
|1-2
|606
|13
|15
|South Dakota
|1-2
|542
|12
|16
|North Dakota
|1-2
|540
|16
|17
|Northern Arizona
|2-1
|511
|18
|18
|Austin Peay
|2-1
|377
|22
|19
|UIW
|1-2
|374
|14
|20
|Jackson State
|2-1
|364
|19
|21
|Monmouth
|2-1
|321
|20
|22
|West Georgia
|3-0
|253
|25
|23
|Lamar
|2-1
|204
|24
|24
|Sacramento State
|1-2
|203
|21
|25
|New Hampshire
|2-1
|191
|23
