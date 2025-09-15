Following First Win, South Dakota Falls in FCS Top 25

Following First Win, South Dakota Falls in FCS Top 25

USD/ThinkStock

The USD Coyotes picked up their first win of the season on Saturday, defeating Northern Colorado in Overtime in their home opener.

It wasn't enough for the Yotes to rise in the latest FCS Top 25, or even retain their #12 ranking.

USD fell in the poll after the win, dropping down to #15 this week.

KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls logo
Get our free mobile app

Here's a look at the FCS Top 25, courtesy of Stats Perform:

1North Dakota State3-01,3961
2South Dakota State3-01,3412
3Tarleton State4-01,2773
4Montana State1-21,2104
5Montana2-01,1755
6Illinois State2-11,0517
7Rhode Island3-01,0376
8Idaho2-19688
9UC Davis1-18739
10Lehigh3-084610
11Villanova1-169411
12Tennessee Tech3-067915
13Southern Illinois2-162417
14Abilene Christian1-260613
15South Dakota1-254212
16North Dakota1-254016
17Northern Arizona2-151118
18Austin Peay2-137722
19UIW1-237414
20Jackson State2-136419
21Monmouth2-132120
22West Georgia3-025325
23Lamar2-120424
24Sacramento State1-220321
25New Hampshire2-119123
NCAA - Stats Perform Poll

The Last Ten Years of South Dakota Coyote Football

Gallery Credit: Bert Remien

Filed Under: aidan bouman, Drake Bulldogs, FCS, go yotes, MVFC, Northern Colorado, SD, South Dakota Coyotes, Top 25, Travis Johansen, USD, Vermillion, yotes
Categories: Articles, Newsletter, Overtime, Sports, Sports News

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls