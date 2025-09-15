The USD Coyotes picked up their first win of the season on Saturday, defeating Northern Colorado in Overtime in their home opener.

It wasn't enough for the Yotes to rise in the latest FCS Top 25, or even retain their #12 ranking.

USD fell in the poll after the win, dropping down to #15 this week.

Here's a look at the FCS Top 25, courtesy of Stats Perform:

1 North Dakota State 3-0 1,396 1 2 South Dakota State 3-0 1,341 2 3 Tarleton State 4-0 1,277 3 4 Montana State 1-2 1,210 4 5 Montana 2-0 1,175 5 6 Illinois State 2-1 1,051 7 7 Rhode Island 3-0 1,037 6 8 Idaho 2-1 968 8 9 UC Davis 1-1 873 9 10 Lehigh 3-0 846 10 11 Villanova 1-1 694 11 12 Tennessee Tech 3-0 679 15 13 Southern Illinois 2-1 624 17 14 Abilene Christian 1-2 606 13 15 South Dakota 1-2 542 12 16 North Dakota 1-2 540 16 17 Northern Arizona 2-1 511 18 18 Austin Peay 2-1 377 22 19 UIW 1-2 374 14 20 Jackson State 2-1 364 19 21 Monmouth 2-1 321 20 22 West Georgia 3-0 253 25 23 Lamar 2-1 204 24 24 Sacramento State 1-2 203 21 25 New Hampshire 2-1 191 23