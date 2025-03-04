South Dakota’s Forte, SDSU’s Cluff Named First-Team Summit League

Both the South Dakota Coyotes and South Dakota State Jackrabbit Men's programs believe themselves to be good enough to seize the Summit League Tournament crown this week in Sioux Falls.

Both programs are guided by some serious star power as well as impressive depth, and the Summit League announced its all-conference honorees on Tuesday.

USD's Chase Forte as well as SDSU's Oscar Cluff were both named first team all-conference picks.

Per TheSummitLeague.org:

Cluff averaged 17.6 ppg in league play and led all Summit players in rebounding, grabbing 13.0 rpg. He recorded 11 of his national-leading 21 double-doubles in Summit competition, including posting a 20-15 game on six different occasions. He opened league play with a 30-point, 19-rebound effort in a win over Denver. Forte did it on both ends of the court for the Coyotes during his first season in Vermillion, averaging 19.4 ppg to go with 5.3 rpg and 2.0 spg from his guard position. The Northwestern State transfer had multiple steals in 10 Summit tilts, including matching his season-high of four on two different occasions.

Here's the complete list of honorees for Summit League Men's hoops this season:

2024-25 Summit League Men's Basketball Awards

First Team

Miles Barnstable, St. Thomas (Jr., G)

Oscar Cluff, South Dakota State (Sr., C)

Chase Forte, South Dakota (Sr., G)

Jacksen Moni, North Dakota State (Sr., F)

Marquel Sutton, Omaha (Sr., F)^

JJ White, Omaha (Sr., G) Second Team

Jamar Brown, Kansas City (Sr., G)*

Drake Dobbs, St. Thomas (Sr., G)

Treysen Eaglestaff, North Dakota (Jr., G)

Issac McBride, Oral Roberts (Gr., G)***

Jacari White, North Dakota State (Sr., G) Honorable Mention

Isaac Bruns, South Dakota (So., G)

Dre Bullock, South Dakota (Sr., G)

Kalen Garry, South Dakota State (So., G)

Masen Miller, North Dakota State (Sr., G)

Mier Panoam, North Dakota (So., G) ^Player of the year automatically earns a spot on the first team

*previous all-league selections noted above All-Defensive Team

Oscar Cluff, South Dakota State (Sr., C)

Drake Dobbs, St. Thomas (Sr., G)

Chase Forte, South Dakota (Sr., G)

Eli King, North Dakota (Jr., G)

Ja'Sean Glover, Omaha (Jr., G) All-Newcomer Team

Sebastian Akins, Denver (Fr., G)

Miles Barnstable, St. Thomas (Jr., G)

Oscar Cluff, South Dakota State (Sr., C)

Chase Forte, South Dakota (Sr., G)

Jacksen Moni, North Dakota State (Sr., F) Player of the Year

Marquel Sutton, Omaha Defensive Player of the Year

Chase Forte, South Dakota Sixth Man of the Year

Tajavis Miller, North Dakota State Freshman of the Year

Sebastian Akins, Denver Newcomer of the Year

Oscar Cluff, South Dakota State Coach of the Year

Chris Crutchfield, Omaha

The Summit League Men's and Women's Basketball Tournaments begin on Wednesday in Sioux Falls at the Denny Sanford Premier Center and run through Sunday. Visit the official site to check out the brackets, schedules, and get your tickets today!

Source: The Summit League