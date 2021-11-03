The South Dakota High School Activities Association has approved the sanctioning of another women's sport starting in 2023.

Softball has been approved by the SDHSAA at a special meeting that was held on November 3, 2021. The Board of Directors of the SDHSAA approved the report from the Softball Steering Committee that was finalized on October 27th.

The earliest that softball will be sanctioned will be in the spring of 2023. The report concluded that the larger schools preferred to play during the fall, with the smaller schools preferring a spring season. Spring softball would begin in the middle to late March and conclude in early June. A fall season would start at the beginning of August and end at the end of September and early October.

Softball in the fall would conflict with students who are interested in playing volleyball, soccer, tennis, competitive dance/cheer, and cross country. The spring season would conflict with basketball and golf.

More information about the process for softball to be sanctioned through the SDHSAA can be found through the notes from the Board of Directors meeting.