South Dakota High School Football Preseason Poll Released

High School football is right around the corner in the state of South Dakota and now we have our first look at the weekly poll.

The first edition of course is a preseason poll that is based on last years results and those who are coming back more than anything on the field but it at least gives you a look at who is expected to be good.

Here is a look at the South Dakota High School Football Preseason Poll for all classes.

Class 11AAA

Brandon Valley (5) 69 Harrisburg (7) 60 Jefferson (3) 45 O’Gorman 32 Lincoln (2) 26

Receiving Votes: Washington (1) 23, Roosevelt 15

Class 11AA

Pierre (18) 90 Tea Area 62 Yankton 52 Brookings 45 Mitchell 7

Receiving Votes: Watertown 6, Aberdeen Central 5, Sturgis 2, Spearfish 1

Class 11A

Madison (11) 62 West Central (1) 54 Canton (4) 52 Dell Rapids (2) 50 Dakota Valley 13

Receiving Votes: Milbank 11, Beresford 10, Lennox 10, Sioux Falls Christian 5, Vermillion 3

Class 11B

Winner (18) 90 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 66 Elk Point-Jefferson 40 Sioux Valley 20 St. Thomas More 16

Receiving votes: Aberdeen Roncalli 12, Tri-Valley 12, Mount Vernon/Plankinton 9, McCook Central/Montrose 3, Hot Springs 2.

Class 9AA

1. Howard (11) 80

T-2. Wall (2) 51

T-2. Platte-Geddes (4) 51

4. Hanson (1) 40

5. Hamlin 17

Receiving votes: Parkston 15, Bon Homme 10, Ipswich 4, Florence-Henry 1

Class 9A

1. Canistota (14) 83

2. Gregory (1) 40

3. Harding County/Bison (1) 37

4. Wolsey-Wessington (1) 34

5. Warner (1) 32

Receiving votes: Castlewood 26, Chester Area 15, Timber Lake 1, Lyman 1, Colman-Egan 1

Class 9B

1. Dell Rapids St. Mary (7) 71

2. Herreid/Selby Area (7) 67

3. Avon (3) 50

4. De Smet (1) 35

5. Hitchcock-Tulare 19

Receiving votes: Faulkton Area 14, Lemmon/McIntosh 6, Potter County 5, Sully Buttes 2, Kadoka Area 1