We're coming down the homestretch of the regular season in South Dakota High School Volleyball, and we've got another poll from SD media to breakdown.

It was a relatively chalky week across the state, but we do have a pair of new 2nd-ranked schools.

O'Gorman ascended to the second spot in AA, as Jefferson tumbled from #2 to #5 in this week's poll.

Elsewhere, in Class B, Warner is now the second ranked team, taking the place of Burke (28-3) that fell to 4th.

Here is the complete poll:

CLASS AA

1. Harrisburg (12) 24-0 60 1

2. O'Gorman 20-4 47 3

3. S.F. Washington 17-3 29 4

4. Watertown 23-5 26 5

5. S.F. Jefferson 16-4 14 2

RECEIVING VOTES: S.F. Roosevelt (16-9) 4

CLASS A

1. Dakota Valley (10) 25-5 58 1

2. Dell Rapids (2) 26-3 50 2

3. S.F. Christian 21-12 30 3

4. Miller 25-1 23 4

5. Baltic 20-3 12 5

RECEIVING VOTES: Hamlin (21-1) 4; Elk Point-Jefferson (29-4) 3

CLASS B

1. Chester Area (12) 24-2 60 1

2. Warner 27-4 47 3

3. Hitchcock-Tulare 27-2 31 4

4. Burke 28-3 18 2

5. Northwestern 28-5 14 5

RECEIVING VOTES: Gayville-Volin (25-4) 9; Kadoka Area (27-3) 1

As we near the postseason, keep an eye on Go Bound SD for the latest brackets, schedules, and information!

Source: Go Bound SD

