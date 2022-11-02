No matter where you live in the United States, healthcare costs can take a big bite out of your budget.

That's especially true in South Dakota, where a new study shows that the Mount Rushmore State has the most expensive health care in the country.

Forbes compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia across 11 key metrics using data from the Kaiser Family Foundation to determine which states are most and least expensive for health care.

South Dakota also had the third-highest increase in overall healthcare spending per person over a five-year period (24.38%).

The families of 12% of children in the state struggled to pay for their child’s medical bills between 2019 and 2020, making the state tied for the fourth highest in the nation for this metric.

South Dakota also had the sixth-highest annual health insurance premium for those with individual plans in the Affordable Care Act marketplace ($7,156) and the third-highest annual health insurance deductible for employer-provided insurance among those with single coverage ($2,428).

The state also ranked ninth highest for health care costs per person, averaging $11,736 per year for services, such as hospital care, doctor’s visits, nursing home care, and prescription medications.

STATES WITH THE MOST EXPENSIVE HEALTHCARE

South Dakota Louisiana West Virginia Florida Wyoming Nebraska Maine Delaware New Hampshire Oklahoma

Meanwhile in Michigan, residents there are shelling out the least for health care in America, more than $2,000 less ($9,524 per person) than South Dakota each year.

STATES/DISTRICTS WITH THE LEAST EXPENSIVE HEALTHCARE

Michigan Washington Nevada Hawaii New Mexico District of Columbia Pennsylvania Massachusetts Oregon Wisconsin

Overall, healthcare costs averaged over $10,000 per person in 2020.

Meanwhile, when it comes to carrying medical insurance to help offset some of those medical bills, South Dakotans are among the least covered in America.

24/7 Tempo reviewed the percentage of the population under 65 without health insurance from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey.

The numbers show that more than 11 percent of South Dakotans have no health insurance, which is the 15th highest rate in the country.

STATES WITH THE HIGHEST RATES OF UNINSURED PEOPLE

Texas - 20.4% Oklahoma - 16.3% Florida - 15.1% Wyoming - 14.8% Georgia - 14.7% Mississippi - 14.2% Nevada - 13.7% Arizona - 12.9% Alaska - 12.8% North Carolina - 12.4%

