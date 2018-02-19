South Dakota Jasmine Trimboli is Summit League Player of Week

South Dakota senior guard Jasmine Trimboli is the Summit League Women’s Basketball Player of the Week.

The Adelaide, Australia native earns the honor for the first time in her career after USD clinched at least a share of the Summit League regular season title last Saturday (February 17).

Trimboli averaged 13 points, three steals, three rebounds and two assists in a pair of Coyote wins last week. She shot 67 percent (10-of-15) from the floor and a perfect 5-for-5 from the free-throw line.

She scored 16 points with five rebounds and three steals in a senior day victory over Oral Roberts. On defense, she also held ORU leading scorer Faith Ihim to just five points in the final three quarters. Trimboli added 10 points, three steals and a pair of assists in South Dakota’s road victory at Omaha Wednesday (February 14).

The Coyote women have won 17 straight games and have already clinched at least a share of their third conference title in four years.

USD can cap a perfect league season with a win at home over South Dakota State, Wednesday (February 21).