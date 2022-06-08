South Dakota Junior Football Adds Girls Flag Football Division

South Dakota Junior Football made a big-time announcement this week about another addition to their football programs.

There will now be a South Dakota Junior Football girls flag football division beginning in 2022.

Here is the announcement from South Dakota Junior Football:

WE ARE EXCITED TO ANNOUNCE WE ARE ADDING A GIRLS FLAG DIVISION TO OUR FALL SEASON IN 2022. GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL IS BECOMING INCREASINGLY MORE POPULAR, AND PARTICIPANT NUMBERS ARE GROWING EVERY YEAR. THIS IS A GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR ALL GIRLS IN KINDERGARTEN THROUGH 8TH GRADE IN SIOUX FALLS AND SURROUNDING AREAS TO PARTICIPATE IN THE GREAT GAME OF FOOTBALL.

This is a great addition for SD Junior Football and it shows their leadership to continue to promote the game and get as many kids as possible playing on the field.

For more information on this addition and other programs throughout the South Dakota Junior Football organization, you can visit their website.

