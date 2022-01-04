South Dakota Launches New ‘Go Outdoors’ E-Commerce Site

Regardless of the season, there are so many options for outdoor enthusiasts in South Dakota to get out and enjoy nature.

From hunting and fishing to spending quality time in one of the state's 63 parks, recreation areas, nature areas, and preserves, and trails, there is something for just about everyone.

And now the state is making it even easier to plan your next adventure in the Mount Rushmore State.

The South Dakota Department of Game, Fish, and Parks has launched a new e-commerce site called Go Outdoors South Dakota.

This site combines lets you buy hunting and fishing licenses and make reservations at South Dakota State Parks all in one place.

Go Outdoors South Dakota can be accessed by anyone with a current mySD account by using the e-mail address associated with the account. All preference points from existing accounts will transfer to the new system.

New users will need to create a new mySD account for each family member using the site.

Go Outdoors South Dakota will also feature an auto-renew option that will allow any licenses and permits to re-up for the next year using a stored payment method.

Residents will also be able to access Go Outdoors South Dakota and all of the services offered through a free mobile app.

