No Change at the Top of the Latest SD Media Football Poll

Some weeks are wilder than others, and for the most part, things stayed roughly the same in this week's South Dakota Media High School Football poll.

In AAA, Jefferson continues to be the dominant team, and retained the top spot after a tough, gritty win over Harrisburg.

The Tigers despite the loss remain in this week's poll, staying pat at #4.

Get our free mobile app

Here is the latest poll from AAA all the way down to Class 9B.

Class 11AAA

1. Lincoln (23) 4-0 115 1

2. O’Gorman 4-0 88 2

3. Jefferson 3-1 70 3

4. Harrisburg 2-2 41 4

5. Brandon Valley 2-2 30 5

Receiving votes: Roosevelt 1.

Class 11AA

1. Pierre (23) 4-0 115 1

2. Yankton 3-1 82 2

3. Tea Area 3-1 75 3

4. Watertown 3-1 47 4

5. Spearfish 3-1 25 5

Receiving votes: Aberdeen Central 1.

Class 11A

1. Dell Rapids (22) 4-0 114 1

2. West Central (1) 4-0 90 2

3. Canton 3-1 63 3

4. Sioux Falls Christian 2-2 34 4

5. Lennox 3-1 33 5

Receiving votes: Dakota Valley 11.

Class 11B

1. Winner (22) 5-0 114 1

2. Sioux Valley (1) 5-0 93 2

3. Elk Point-Jefferson 3-1 51 4

4. Hot Springs 4-1 41 5

5. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 4-1 21 3

Receiving votes: Deuel 18, Tri-Valley 6, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 1.

Class 9AA

1. Parkston (19) 5-0 111 1

2. Hamlin (3) 5-0 93 2

3. Howard (1) 4-1 67 3

4. Wall 4-1 42 5

5. Elkton-Lake Benton 4-1 31 4

Receiving votes: Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy 1.

Class 9A

1. Canistota (20) 5-0 112 1

2. Warner (3) 4-0 94 2

3. Harding County/Bison 5-0 61 4

4. Philip 4-0 36 5

5. Alcester-Hudson 5-0 19 RV

Receiving votes: Wolsey-Wessington 15, Gregory 4, Lyman 3, Deubrook Area 1.

Class 9B

1. Faulkton Area (23) 5-0 115 1

2. De Smet 4-1 92 2

3. Avon 4-1 67 4

4. Corsica-Stickney 4-1 34 RV

5. Hitchcock-Tulare 3-2 27 3

Receiving votes: Dell Rapids St. Mary 10.