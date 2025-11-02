The North Dakota Fighting Hawks are in the midst of one of their best seasons in recent memory.

They came down South on Saturday to Vermillion to take on a battle-tested South Dakota Coyote team that has taken its lumps thus far in 2025.

UND entered as the eighth-ranked team in the country with a record of 6-2 and an unblemished 4-0 in conference.

The Yotes certainly met the momentum and the moment on Saturday, capturing a big win at home.

Per GoYotes.com:

VERMILLION, S.D. — The University of South Dakota football put a well-rounded effort on display Saturday afternoon from the DakotaDome with a safety and an 80-yard scoop-and-score as the Coyotes handed No. 8 North Dakota their first MVFC loss of the season in a 26-21 victory in front of the home fans.



South Dakota improves to 6-4 (4-2 MVFC) and picks up their fourth win in front of the home crowd on Saturday. North Dakota picks up their first loss in Valley play, dropping to 6-3 (4-1 MVFC).

On the afternoon, Aidan Bouman was 14-for-20 for 173 yards and one touchdown. The performance against the Fighting Hawks also saw Bouman become just the second Coyote in program history to throw for 8,000 yards in their career. He also moves into a tie with Chris Streveler, throwing his 54th career touchdown pass, to move into fourth-place all-time.



It was a wild first half inside the DakotaDome for the two Dakota flagship institutions. The first 30 minutes saw a blocked punt safety, a 60+ yard kickoff return, and a pair of Coyote interceptions as South Dakota completely dominated the first half of play with a 16-7 halftime lead.



The defense came strong on the opening North Dakota drive, forcing the Fighting Hawks to punt. It marked the fifth-straight game a South Dakota opponent punted on their opening drive. South Dakota would utilize the pass game as Bouman found Larenzo Fenner deep for 40 yards to spark the offense. South Dakota would push the ball to the goal line but the UND defense held firm and stopped the Yotes on fourth and one from the one-yard line.



The defense, playing with continued urgency, would not allow North Dakota to get passed their own 10-yard line on their second drive. As on fourth-and-seven, the Coyotes would bring the heat with a punt block with freshman Jaden Brown charging off the edge and getting his hands on the Fighting Hawk punt for a USD safety to make it 2-0 early. The USD offense would then use the ensuing kick and drive the ball for a seven-play touchdown as L.J. Phillips Jr. punched it in from one-yard out to make it 9-0 Yotes early in the second quarter.



The Fighting Hawks would put together a drive of their own, going 75 yards on just eight plays to cut into the lead and tamper some of South Dakota's momentum. UND running back Sawyer Seidl would cap of the drive with a tough six-yard touchdown run.



With under a minute remaining in the half, Bouman would find Fenner for the second time. Finding him on the near sideline, Fenner would make a slew of Fighting Hawk defenders miss as he had 20+ yards from the reception into the end zone for a 43-yard touchdown grab. South Dakota would take the 16-7 lead into the locker room.



The South Dakota defense would hold North Dakota running back Sawyer Seidl, who has had three-straight 100-yard games, to just 36 rushing yards in the first half.



On the first possession of the second half, the Coyotes would march into Fighting Hawk territory. A 10-play, 60-yard drive that ended with a field goal by Will Leyland 36-yard field goal. For Leyland, it's his 34th career made field goal and moves him into a tie for sixth-place all-time. The Yotes extended their lead to 19-7 with 10 minutes to play in the third.



The next drive, North Dakota would move the ball 40 yards in six plays before the series came to a crashing – and game defining moment. Seidl would get the handoff up the middle and defensive tackle Chris Dixon immediately made contact and popped the ball loose. In the scramble, it would be DeJuan Lewis who came free with the ball and won the foot race 80 yards to the house to make it 26-7 midway through the third quarter and marked the first defensive touchdown of the season for the Yotes.



North Dakota would be the final team to score on the contest, ultimately making it a one possession game at the final whistle. Before the end of the third quareter, UND cut it to 26-14 with an 11-yard touchdown run from Kaminski.



Early in the fourth quarter, Seidl would break off a 41-yard touchdown run right up the middle to make it a one score game with 12 minutes to play. The South Dakota defense would buckle down on the final two Fighting Hawk drives of the day, forcing turnover on downs on both of them to secure the top-10 win with a 26-21 victory inside the DakotaDome to hand UND their first conference loss and snap a five-game win streak.



Up Next: The homestand concludes next week with the annual Interstate Series clash with No. 4-ranked South Dakota State coming to the DakotaDome for a 3 p.m. kickoff on ESPNU. The Coyotes will also celebrate Senior Day inside the Dome.

Source: GoYotes.com