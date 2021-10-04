South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll for October 4, 2021

Six of the seven football classes in South Dakota experienced a good number of changes in this week's South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll.

After another wild week of games, teams continue to move up and down the rankings. The midway point of the season has passed and the playoffs are starting to loom in the near distance. Here's where teams stand heading into Week 7.

Harrisburg and Brandon Valley continue to control 11AAA, but the teams in spots 3-6 each week are making it known that anything can happen. Lincoln took Brandon Valley down to the wire this past week in a 25-22 loss. Roosevelt, who isn't ranked, defeated new west side rival Jefferson 49-21. The Washington Warriors are sitting as a 3-3 football team that has proven to be dangerous. What we've learned from 11AAA this year is to expect fireworks come playoff time.

Other big changes in this week's poll took place in 11A. Madison remains the favorite with a perfect 6-0 record. Canton defeated West Central 6-0 to move to 5-1 on the year. The Trojans, in the loss to Canton, moved up a spot to 3rd. Vermillion has exploded the last couple of weeks with wins over Dell Rapids and Lennox.

The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Oct. 4. are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Class 11AAA

Harrisburg (20) 6-0 108 1 Brandon Valley (2) 6-0 90 2 Lincoln 4-2 57 4 Washington 3-3 32 5 Jefferson 4-2 31 3

Receiving votes: Roosevelt 12.

Class 11AA

Tea Area (20) 6-0 108 1 Pierre (2) 5-1 89 2 Brookings 4-2 61 3 Yankton 3-3 44 4 Watertown 3-3 27 RV

Receiving votes: Aberdeen Central 1.

Class 11A

Madison (22) 6-0 110 2 Canton 5-1 88 1 West Central 4-2 49 4 Vermillion 4-2 46 RV Dell Rapids 4-2 26 3

Receiving votes: Lennox 10.

Class 11B

Winner (22) 7-0 110 1 Sioux Valley 5-1 85 3 Groton Area 6-1 49 T4 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 4-2 38 2 Elk Point-Jefferson 4-2 18 T4

Receiving votes: McCook Central/Montrose 9, Aberdeen Roncalli 8, Mount Vernon/Plankinton 8, Woonsocket/Wess. Springs/Sanborn Central 4, Hot Springs 1.

Class 9AA

Hanson (21) 6-0 109 1 Platte-Geddes (1) 5-1 81 2 Parkston 5-2 42 5 Chester Area 4-2 34 4 Florence/Henry 6-1 29 3

Receiving votes: Hamlin 14, Timber Lake 8, Ipswich 5, Garretson 4, Canistota/Freeman 3, Lyman 1.

Class 9A

De Smet (20) 6-0 107 1 Howard (1) 6-0 88 2 Herreid/Selby Area 7-0 63 3 Wall (1) 7-0 46 4 Wolsey-Wessington 4-2 18 5

Receiving votes: Castlewood 8.

Class 9B

Avon (22) 6-0 110 1 Gayville-Volin 4-1 85 3 Potter County 6-1 59 4 Faulkton Area 5-2 50 2 Hitchcock-Tulare 5-2 20 5

Receiving votes: Dell Rapids St. Mary 5, Harding County/Bison 1.