South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll: September 17, 2018

It seems that whoever is ranked #1 in the 11AA poll is destined to lose that week. For the third straight week, there is a new top team in 11AA.

We have reached the unofficial halfway point of the season. Teams either play eight or nine regular-season games depending on their class. As we enter week 5 of the season (or week 6 if you count week 0), teams are starting to settle into their positions as the playoffs approach.

That is all true unless you're talking about Class 11AA. Last week the Huron Tigers were ranked #1 for the first time this season after a 3-0 start. Just a few days after being ranked that high, Huron was knocked off by second ranked Pierre 34-7. Pierre has now climbed the mountain and taken the top spot for the first time this year. Class 11AA has seen four different teams ranked #1 since the preseason poll.

Class 11AAA's poll didn't see much change this week with Roosevelt and O'Gorman continuing to be the two top teams of the class. Brandon Valley rolled over Rapid City Central 47-7, while Washington rebounded with a 49-12 win over Mitchell. Lincoln fell to O'Gorman 39-7, and Watertown was given a 27-14 wake-up call in Brookings.

The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 17 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Class 11AAA

SF Roosevelt (24) 4-0 144 1 SF O’Gorman (6) 4-0 126 2 Brandon Valley 3-1 78 3 SF Washington 2-2 72 4 Watertown 3-1 26 5

Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Lincoln 3, Aberdeen Central 1.

Class 11AA

Pierre (29) 3-1 149 2 Huron (1) 3-1 98 1 Brookings 3-1 81 4 Harrisburg 2-2 75 3 Yankton 1-3 32 RV

Receiving votes: Sturgis 9, Mitchell 6.

Class 11A

Dakota Valley (27) 4-0 147 1 Tea Area (3) 4-0 122 2 Madison 3-1 89 3 West Central 2-2 40 RV Lennox 3-1 28 5

Receiving votes: Belle Fourche 9, Hot Springs 9, Dell Rapids 6.

Class 11B

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (28) 4-0 147 1 Canton (2) 5-0 116 2 Mount Vernon/Plankinton 5-0 83 3 SF Christian 3-1 71 4 Winner 3-1 29 5

Receiving votes: Beresford 3, Lead-Deadwood 1.

Class 9AA

Gregory (22) 4-0 141 1 Wolsey-Wessington (8) 5-0 128 2 Bon Homme 4-1 71 4 Baltic 4-0 38 5 Irene-Wakonda 4-1 25 3

Receiving votes: Arlington/Lake Preston 21, Garretson 15, Hamlin 5, Webster Area 4, North Border 2.

Class 9A

Britton-Hecla (29) 4-0 149 1 Clark/Willow Lake 5-0 106 3 Canistota/Freeman(1) 4-0 84 4 Warner 4-1 63 2 Alcester-Hudson 4-0 22 5

Receiving votes: Timber Lake 21, Howard 5

Class 9B

Sully Buttes (29) 4-0 147 1 Castlewood (1) 4-0 110 2 Colome 4-0 93 3 Colman-Egan 4-0 69 4 Wall 4-0 25 5