South Dakota Schools Compete In Statewide Culinary Competition

The next time you visit a restaurant it shouldn't come as a surprise that some of the culinary staff may have taken their first training right here in South Dakota. Developing these select skills in high school, students have the backing of a national program that introduces, and teaches the necessary curriculum that could one day lead them to your favorite dining establishment.

The National Restaurant Association introduced ProStart®, a two-year high school program that develops students into restaurant and hospitality leaders, to South Dakota in 2007. Today, 22 schools have programs giving students their start in becoming the best and brightest talent into tomorrow’s restaurant and hospitality industry leaders.

The South Dakota Retailers Association fully supports the ProStart program, and this year the annual South Dakota ProStart Invitational will be held at the Ramkota Hotel and Convention Center in Pierre on Tuesday, March 12.

Below is a list of the participating schools and what they will be competing in:

Florence High School - Cake Decorating

Harrisburg High School - Cake Decorating, Management and Culinary

Huron High School - Cake Decorating and Management

Madison Central High School - Culinary

Mitchell CTE Academy - Culinary

Mobridge-Pollock High School - Cake Decorating and Culinary

Northeast Technical (Watertown) - Management

Sioux Falls CTE Academy - Cake Decorating, Management and Culinary

Sturgis Brown High School - Cake Decorating

TF Riggs High School (Pierre) - Cake Decorating, Management and Culinary

Students are judged by industry professional on culinary skills and restaurant management proposals, along with many other valuable job skills.

Good luck to this year's competitors. The winner in 2024 will represent South Dakota at the National ProStart Invitational April 26-28 in Baltimore, Maryland, at the Marriott Baltimore Waterfront.

