South Dakota School Closings Friday
School cancellations for Friday, March 31, 2023.
Arlington School District - Closed Friday
Brookings School District - Closed Friday
Chamberlain - Closed Friday
Chester Area School District - Closed Friday
Colman-Egan School District - Closed Friday
Colome School District - Closed Friday
Dakota State University - Virtual Learning Friday
DeSmet School District - Closed Friday
Elkton School District - Closed Friday
Flandreau School District - Closed Friday
Madison Central School District - Closed Friday
Oldham-Ramona School District - Closed Friday
Rutland School District - Closed Friday
