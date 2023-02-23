South Dakota School Closings Thursday, February 23
School Cancellations - Thursday, February 23
Alcester-Hudson School District - Closed
Arlington School District - Closed
Avon School District - Closed
Baltic School District - Closed
Beresford School District - Closed
Bishop O'Gorman Catholic Schools - Closed
Bon Homme School District - Closed
Brandon Valley School District - Closed
Bridgewater-Emery School District - Closed
Brookings School District - Closed
Canistota School District - Closed
Centerville School District - Closed
Central Lyon School District - Closed
Chamberlain School District - Closed
Chester Area School District - Closed
Colman-Egan School District - Closed
Dakota State University - Closed
Dakota Wesleyan University - Closed
Dell Rapids School District - Closed
Dell Rapids St. Mary - Closed
DeSmet School District - Closed
Edgerton High School - Closed
Elkton School District - Closed
Ethan School District - Closed
Faith Lutheran Sioux Falls - Closed
Flandreau School District - Closed
Freeman Academy - Closed
Freeman School District - Closed
Garretson School District - Closed
Gayville-Volin School District - Closed
George/Little Rock School District - Closed
Hanson School District - Closed
Harrisburg School District - Closed
Hills-Beaver Creek School District - Closed
Howard School District - Closed
Inwood Christian School - Closed
Irene-Wakonda School District - Closed
Lennox School District - Closed
Luverne School District - Closed
Madison Central School District - Closed
Marion School District - Closed
McCook Central School District - Closed
Menno School District - Closed
Mitchell School District - Closed
Mitchell Technical College - Closed
Montrose School District - Closed
Northwest Iowa Community College - Closed
Oldham-Ramona School District - Closed
Parker School District - Closed
Parkston School District - Closed
Plankinton School District - Closed
Rutland School District - Closed
Scotland School District - Closed
Sioux Falls School District - Closed
Sioux Falls Christian Schools - Closed
Sioux Falls Lutheran Schools - Closed
Sioux Valley School District - Closed
Southeast Tech - Closed
Southwest Minnesota State University - Closed
St. Martin Lutheran School - Closed
Stewart School of Hairstyling - Closed
Tri-Valley School District - Closed
Tripp-Delmont School District - Closed
Vermillion School District - Closed
Viborg-Hurley School District - Closed
Volga Christian School - Closed
Wagner Community School District - Closed
West Central School District - Closed
West Lyon Community School - Closed
Westside Christian - Closed
Yankton School District - Closed
Snow Alert
City of Alcester
City of Baltic
City of Arlington
City of Brandon
City of Brookings
City of Crooks
City of Dell Rapids
City of Freeman
City of Garretson
City of Harrisburg
City of Hartford
City of Luverne, MN
City of Marion
City of Parker
City of Scotland
City of Sioux Falls
Road Conditions