South Dakota School Delays and Cancelations Friday, February 24
Alcester-Hudson School District - 2 Hour Late Start
Baltic School District - 2 Hour Late Start
Beresford School District - 2 Hour Late Start
Bishop O'Gorman Catholic Schools - 2 Hour Late Start
Brandon Valley School District - 2 Hour Late Start
Bridgewater-Emery School District - 10:00 AM Start
Brookings School District - 2 Hour Late Start
Canistota School District - 10:00 AM Start
Centerville School District - 2 Hour Late Start
Chamberlain School District - Closed, Virtual Learning
Chester Area School District - 2 Hour Late Start
Colman-Egan School District - 2 Hour Late Start
Dakota Christian High School - 10:00 AM Start
Dell Rapids School District - 2 Hour Late Start
Dell Rapids St. Mary - 2 Hour Late Start
Edgerton High School - 2 Hour Late Start
Elkton School District - 2 Hour Late Start
Ethan School District - 10:00 AM Start
Flandreau School District - 10:00 AM Start
Freeman Academy - 2 Hour Late Start
Garretson School District - 2 Hour Late Start
Hanson School District - 10:00 AM Start
Harrisburg School District - 2 Hour Late Start
Hills-Beaver Creek School District - 2 Hour Late Start
Irene-Wakonda School District - 2 Hour Late Start
Lennox School District - 2 Hour Late Start
LifeScape - Adult Services - Closed
Luverne School District - 2 Hour Late Start
Madison Central School District - 2 Hour Late Start
McCook Central School District - 2 Hour Late Star
Mitchell Christian - 2 Hour Late Start
Mitchell School District - 2 Hour Late Start
Montrose School District - 2 Hour Late Start
Parker School District - 2 Hour Late Start
Pipestone Area Schools - 2 Hour Late Start
Rutland School District - Opening Late 90 Minutes
Scotland School District - 2 Hour Late Start
Sioux Falls Christian - 2 Hour Late Start
Sioux Falls Lutheran Schools - 2 Hour Late Start
Sioux Falls School District - 2 Hour Late Start
Sioux Valley School District - 10:00 AM Start
Tri-Valley School District - 2 Hour Late Start
Tripp-Delmont School District - 10:00 AM Start
Volga Christian School - 10:00 AM Start
West Lyon Community School - 2 Hour Late Start
Yankton School District - 2 Hour Late Start
Snow Alert
City of Alcester
City of Arlington
City of Baltic
City of Crooks
City of Dell Rapids
City of Freeman
City of Harrisburg
City of Hartford
City of Luverne, MN
City of Marion
City of Parker
City of Scotland
City of Sioux Falls
Road Conditions