South Dakota School Delays and Cancelations Friday, February 24

School delays and cancellations - Friday, February 24

Alcester-Hudson School District - 2 Hour Late Start

Baltic School District - 2 Hour Late Start

Beresford School District - 2 Hour Late Start

Bishop O'Gorman Catholic Schools - 2 Hour Late Start

Brandon Valley School District - 2 Hour Late Start

Bridgewater-Emery School District - 10:00 AM Start

Brookings School District - 2 Hour Late Start

Canistota School District - 10:00 AM Start

Centerville School District - 2 Hour Late Start

Chamberlain School District - Closed, Virtual Learning

Chester Area School District - 2 Hour Late Start

Colman-Egan School District - 2 Hour Late Start

Dakota Christian High School - 10:00 AM Start

Dell Rapids School District - 2 Hour Late Start

Dell Rapids St. Mary - 2 Hour Late Start

Edgerton High School - 2 Hour Late Start

Elkton School District - 2 Hour Late Start

Ethan School District - 10:00 AM Start

Flandreau School District - 10:00 AM Start

Freeman Academy - 2 Hour Late Start

Garretson School District - 2 Hour Late Start

Hanson School District - 10:00 AM Start

Harrisburg School District - 2 Hour Late Start

Hills-Beaver Creek School District - 2 Hour Late Start

Irene-Wakonda School District - 2 Hour Late Start

Lennox School District - 2 Hour Late Start

LifeScape - Adult Services - Closed

Luverne School District - 2 Hour Late Start

Madison Central School District - 2 Hour Late Start

McCook Central School District - 2 Hour Late Star

Mitchell Christian - 2 Hour Late Start

Mitchell School District - 2 Hour Late Start

Montrose School District - 2 Hour Late Start

Parker School District - 2 Hour Late Start

Pipestone Area Schools - 2 Hour Late Start

Rutland School District - Opening Late 90 Minutes

Scotland School District - 2 Hour Late Start

Sioux Falls Christian - 2 Hour Late Start

Sioux Falls Lutheran Schools - 2 Hour Late Start

Sioux Falls School District - 2 Hour Late Start

Sioux Valley School District - 10:00 AM Start

Tri-Valley School District - 2 Hour Late Start

Tripp-Delmont School District - 10:00 AM Start

Volga Christian School - 10:00 AM Start

West Lyon Community School - 2 Hour Late Start

Yankton School District - 2 Hour Late Start

Snow Alert

City of Alcester

City of Arlington

City of Baltic

City of Crooks

City of Dell Rapids

City of Freeman

City of Harrisburg

City of Hartford

City of Luverne, MN

City of Marion

City of Parker

City of Scotland

City of Sioux Falls

Road Conditions