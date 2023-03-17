South Dakota School Delays and Closings For St. Patrick’s Day
School delays and closings for Friday, March 17, 2023.
Canistota School District - 10:00 AM Start
Edgerton High School - 2 HR Late Start
Flandreau School District - Closed
Freeman Academy - 2 HR Late Start
Hills-Beaver Creek School District - 2 HR Late Start
Inwood Christian School - 2 HR Late Start
Luverne School District - 2 HR Late Start
McCook Central School District - 2 HR Late Start
Montrose School District - 2 HR Late Start
Southwest Minnesota State - 10:00 AM Start
West Lyon Community School - 2 HR Late Start
Road Conditions
