South Dakota School Delays and Closings Thursday

School delays and cancellations - Thursday, March 16, 2023

Brandon Valley School District - Closed
Bridgewater-Emery School District - Closed
DeSmet School District - Closed
Dell Rapids School District - Closed
Dell Rapids-St. Mary's School - Closed
Elkton School District - Closed
Flandreau School District -Closed
Hanson School District - Closed
Irene-Wakonda School District - Closed
Marion School District - Closed
McCook Central - Closed
Montrose School District - Closed
McCook Central School District - Closed
Parker School District - Closed
Parkston School District - Closed
Plankinton School District - Closed
Rutland School District - Closed
South Dakota State University - Closed
West Central School District - Closed
West Lyon Community School - Buses on hard surface roads only

