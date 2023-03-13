South Dakota School Delays For Monday 

School delays Monday, March 13, 2023

Arlington School District - 10:15 AM Start

Brookings School District - Delayed 2 Hours

Central Lyon School District - Delayed 2 Hours

Chester Area School District - Delayed 2 Hours

Colman-Egan School District - Delayed 2 Hours

DeSmet School District - Delayed 2 Hours

Edgerton High School - Delayed 2 Hours

Elkton School District - Delayed 90 Minutes

Flandreau School District - 10:00 AM Start

George/Little Rock School District - Delayed 2 Hours

Hills-Beaver Creek School District - Delayed 2 Hours

Howard School District - Delayed 2 Hours

Inwood Christian School - Delayed 2 Hours

Luverne School District - Delayed 2 Hours

Madison Central School District - Delayed 2 Hours

Oldham-Ramona School District - Delayed 2 Hours

Pipestone Area Schools - Delayed 2 Hours

Rutland School District - Delayed 90 Minutes

Sioux Valley School District - 10:00 AM Start

Volga Christian School - 10:00 AM Start

West Lyon Community School - Delayed 2 Hours

