South Dakota School Delays For Monday
School delays Monday, March 13, 2023
Arlington School District - 10:15 AM Start
Brookings School District - Delayed 2 Hours
Central Lyon School District - Delayed 2 Hours
Chester Area School District - Delayed 2 Hours
Colman-Egan School District - Delayed 2 Hours
DeSmet School District - Delayed 2 Hours
Edgerton High School - Delayed 2 Hours
Elkton School District - Delayed 90 Minutes
Flandreau School District - 10:00 AM Start
George/Little Rock School District - Delayed 2 Hours
Hills-Beaver Creek School District - Delayed 2 Hours
Howard School District - Delayed 2 Hours
Inwood Christian School - Delayed 2 Hours
Luverne School District - Delayed 2 Hours
Madison Central School District - Delayed 2 Hours
Oldham-Ramona School District - Delayed 2 Hours
Pipestone Area Schools - Delayed 2 Hours
Rutland School District - Delayed 90 Minutes
Sioux Valley School District - 10:00 AM Start
Volga Christian School - 10:00 AM Start
West Lyon Community School - Delayed 2 Hours
Snow Alert
Road Conditions
carbongallery id="627d48789674ec57845ca5f7"]