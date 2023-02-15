South Dakota School Delays/Closings-Interstate Closed
School closings & delays for Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Arlington School District - Delayed 2 Hours
Avon School District - Delayed 2 Hours
Baltic School District - Delayed 2 Hours
Beresford School District - Delayed 2 Hours
Bon Homme School District - Delayed 2 Hours
Brooking School District - Closed
Central Lyons School District - Delayed 2 Hours
Colome School District - Delayed 2 Hours
Dell Rapids St. Mary - Delayed 2 Hours
DeSmet School District - Opening Late 10:00 AM
Elkton School District - Opening Late 10:00 AM
Ethan School District - Closed
Flandreau School District - Closed
Freeman Academy - Delayed 2 Hours
Freeman School District - Delayed 2 Hours
Garretson School District - Delayed 2 Hours
Gayville-Volin School District - Delayed 2 Hours
Hanson School District - Opening Late 10:00 AM
Hills-Beaver Creek School District - Closed
Irene-Wakonda School District - Delayed 2 Hours
Lake Preston School District - Opening Late 10:00 AM
Luverne School District - Delayed 2 Hours
Parkston School District - Closed
Rutland School District - Opening 90 Minutes Late
Scotland School District - Delayed 2 Hours
Southwest Minnesota State - Opening Late 10:00 AM
Tri-Valley School District - Delayed 2 Hours
Viborg-Hurley School District - Delayed 2 Hours
West Central School District - Delayed 2 Hours
West Lyon Community School - Delayed 2 Hours
Snow Alert
Road Conditions
Interstate 29 is CLOSED from Watertown to the North Dakota border.