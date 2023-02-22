South Dakota School Closings Wednesday, February 22

School delays and cancellations - Wednesday, February 22

Arlington School District - Closed

Armour School District - Closed

Baltic School District - Closed

Beresford School District - Closed

Bishop O'Gorman Catholic Schools - Closed

Bon Homme School District - Closed

Brandon Valley School District - Closed

Bridgewater-Emery School District - Closed

Brookings School District - Closed

Canistota School District - Closed

Canton School District - Closed

Centerville School District - Closed

Central Lyons School District - Closed

Chamberlain School District - Closed

Chester Area School District - Closed

Coleman-Egan School District - Closed

Dakota State University - Closed Through 02/23

Dakota Wesleyan University - Closed

Dell Rapids School District - Closed

Dell Rapids St. Mary - Closed

DeSmet School District - Closed

Edgerton High School - Closed

Elk Point-Jefferson School District - Closed

Elkton School District - Closed

Estelline School District - Closed

Ethan School District - Closed

Flandreau School District - Closed

Freeman Academy - Closed

Freeman School District - Closed

Garretson School District - Closed

Gayville-Volin School District - Closed

Hanson School District - Closed

Harrisburg School District - Closed

Hills-Beaver Creek School District - Closed

Inwood Christian School - Closed

Irene-Wakonda School District - Closed

Lennox School District - Closed

Luverne School District - Closed

Madison Central School District - Closed

Marion School District - Closed

McCook Central School District - Closed

Mitchell Christian School District - Closed

Mitchell School District - Closed

Mitchell Technical College - Closed Through 02/23

Montrose School District - Closed

Oldham-Ramona School District - Closed

Parker School District - Closed

Parkston School District - Closed

Plankinton School District - Closed

Rutland School District - Closed

Scotland School District - Closed

Sioux Falls Lutheran Schools - Closed

Sioux Falls School District - Closed

Sioux Valley School District - Closed

Southeast Tech - Closed

Tri-Valley School District - Closed

Tripp-Delmont School District - Closed

Vermillion School District - Closed

Viborg-Hurley School District - Closed

Volga Christian School - Closed

Wagner Community School District - Closed

West Central School District - Closed

West Lyon Community School - Closed

Yankton School District - Closed

Snow Alert

Road Conditions

Interstate 29 (northbound and southbound) will be closed from the North Dakota state line to Brookings

Interstate 29 (northbound and southbound) will be closed from Brookings (exit 132) to Sioux Falls (exit 84

Interstate 90 (eastbound and westbound) will be closed from Sioux Falls (exit 395) to Mitchell (exit 332)