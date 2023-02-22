South Dakota School Closings Wednesday, February 22
School delays and cancellations - Wednesday, February 22
Arlington School District - Closed
Armour School District - Closed
Baltic School District - Closed
Beresford School District - Closed
Bishop O'Gorman Catholic Schools - Closed
Bon Homme School District - Closed
Brandon Valley School District - Closed
Bridgewater-Emery School District - Closed
Brookings School District - Closed
Canistota School District - Closed
Canton School District - Closed
Centerville School District - Closed
Central Lyons School District - Closed
Chamberlain School District - Closed
Chester Area School District - Closed
Coleman-Egan School District - Closed
Dakota State University - Closed Through 02/23
Dakota Wesleyan University - Closed
Dell Rapids School District - Closed
Dell Rapids St. Mary - Closed
DeSmet School District - Closed
Edgerton High School - Closed
Elk Point-Jefferson School District - Closed
Elkton School District - Closed
Estelline School District - Closed
Ethan School District - Closed
Flandreau School District - Closed
Freeman Academy - Closed
Freeman School District - Closed
Garretson School District - Closed
Gayville-Volin School District - Closed
Hanson School District - Closed
Harrisburg School District - Closed
Hills-Beaver Creek School District - Closed
Inwood Christian School - Closed
Irene-Wakonda School District - Closed
Lennox School District - Closed
Luverne School District - Closed
Madison Central School District - Closed
Marion School District - Closed
McCook Central School District - Closed
Mitchell Christian School District - Closed
Mitchell School District - Closed
Mitchell Technical College - Closed Through 02/23
Montrose School District - Closed
Oldham-Ramona School District - Closed
Parker School District - Closed
Parkston School District - Closed
Plankinton School District - Closed
Rutland School District - Closed
Scotland School District - Closed
Sioux Falls Lutheran Schools - Closed
Sioux Falls School District - Closed
Sioux Valley School District - Closed
Southeast Tech - Closed
Tri-Valley School District - Closed
Tripp-Delmont School District - Closed
Vermillion School District - Closed
Viborg-Hurley School District - Closed
Volga Christian School - Closed
Wagner Community School District - Closed
West Central School District - Closed
West Lyon Community School - Closed
Yankton School District - Closed
Snow Alert
Road Conditions
Interstate 29 (northbound and southbound) will be closed from the North Dakota state line to Brookings
Interstate 29 (northbound and southbound) will be closed from Brookings (exit 132) to Sioux Falls (exit 84
Interstate 90 (eastbound and westbound) will be closed from Sioux Falls (exit 395) to Mitchell (exit 332)
BRRRR: The 15 Coldest Cities in America