4 Coyotes, 17 South Dakota St Alums Named to MVFC 40-Year Team
The Missouri Valley Football Conference is celebrating 40 years of existence, and the conference allowed fans to vote on the best players to have ever played within it.
Although both USD and SDSU are relative newcomers to the conference, both schools made their presences felt on the list.
Four USD Coyotes and seventeen South Dakota State Jackrabbits were named to the list, which was divided by positions.
Here's a look at the USD Coyotes and SDSU Jackrabbits named to the list:
South Dakota Coyotes
Tight End J.J. Galbreath
Defensive Back Myles Harden
Punter Miles Bergner
Punter Brady Schutt
South Dakota State Jackrabbits
Quarterback Taryn Christion
Quarterback Mark Gronowski
Running Back Isaiah Davis
Running Back Pierre Strong Jr.
Running Back Zach Zenner
Wide Receiver Jadon Janke
Wide Receiver Jaxon Janke
Wide Receiver Jake Wieneke
Tight End Dallas Goedert
Tight End Tucker Kraft
Offensive Lineman Mason McCormick
Offensive Lineman Garret Greenfield
Kicker Hunter Dustman
Kicker Chase Vinatieri
Defensive Lineman Caleb Sanders
Linebacker Adam Bock
Linebacker Christian Rozeboom
Source: Valley-Football.org
