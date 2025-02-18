4 Coyotes, 17 South Dakota St Alums Named to MVFC 40-Year Team

The Missouri Valley Football Conference is celebrating 40 years of existence, and the conference allowed fans to vote on the best players to have ever played within it.

Although both USD and SDSU are relative newcomers to the conference, both schools made their presences felt on the list.

Four USD Coyotes and seventeen South Dakota State Jackrabbits were named to the list, which was divided by positions.

For a full list of the honorees, view the article here.

Here's a look at the USD Coyotes and SDSU Jackrabbits named to the list:

South Dakota Coyotes

Tight End J.J. Galbreath

Defensive Back Myles Harden

Punter Miles Bergner

Punter Brady Schutt

South Dakota State Jackrabbits

Quarterback Taryn Christion

Quarterback Mark Gronowski

Running Back Isaiah Davis

Running Back Pierre Strong Jr.

Running Back Zach Zenner

Wide Receiver Jadon Janke

Wide Receiver Jaxon Janke

Wide Receiver Jake Wieneke

Tight End Dallas Goedert

Tight End Tucker Kraft

Offensive Lineman Mason McCormick

Offensive Lineman Garret Greenfield

Kicker Hunter Dustman

Kicker Chase Vinatieri

Defensive Lineman Caleb Sanders

Linebacker Adam Bock

Linebacker Christian Rozeboom

Source: Valley-Football.org

