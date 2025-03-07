Massive Night Looms for South Dakota, SDSU at Summit Tourney

It's not often that you find a pair of Quarterfinal matchups in any collegiate basketball tournament with as much buzz as we have tonight here in Sioux Falls.

Both the USD Coyotes and SDSU Jackrabbits will take on their respective opponents in the Summit League Quarterfinals tonight, and it all begins at 6:00.

The USD Coyotes are the 5-seed and take on 4th-seeded North Dakota State at 6:00.

The Yotes are the highest scoring team in the league, and one of the highest-scoring and fastest paced teams in the nation this season. They meet the Bison, a program that is no stranger to playing their best in March.

Here are a few quick hitters on the Yotes:

Chase Forte leads the Coyotes and ranks No. 5 in the Summit League in points per game at 17.4.

Forte also has the conference lead with 59 steals on the season and has 12 more steals than the next highest player (KC's Jamar Brown, 47).

Isaac Bruns is second on the squad and ranks No. 9 in the SL at 14.8 points per game and is shooting at a .464 clip. The 6'4 guard is active on the boards as the third leading rebounder on the team at 4.3 boards per game.

Dre Bullock and Kaleb Stewart average 12.5 and 10.0 points per game, respectively.

The Yotes feature one of the most explosive offenses in the NCAA, ranking No. 4 in the country in scoring offense at 85.5 points per game.

Tip off between the Yotes and the Bison is set for 6:00 from inside the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

25 minutes following the final buzzer in game one of the night, the 3rd-seeded Jackrabbits take on 6th-seeded North Dakota. The projected start time is right around 8:30.

The Jackrabbits have weathered the storm of injuries of late, and have one of the best mid-major players in the country this season in Oscar Cluff. The two programs split the regular season matchups:

SDSU and North Dakota split their set of regular season meetings. The Jackrabbits produced one of their best games offensively in their Division I era in the Jan. 16 game in Brookings. The Jacks shot 71.4% in the first half, with 25 points courtesy of Joe Sayler in the opening 20 minutes, en route to a 109-73 victory. The point total was the second most against a DI foe ever, while SDSU had its third most field goals made against a DI opponent (42) and had its fourth-best shooting clip (65.6%). Fortunes reversed in the rematch in Grand Forks on Feb. 1. North Dakota shot nearly 70% from the field in the first half and led by as many as 19. The Fighting Hawks held off a late Jackrabbit comeback bid to earn an 80-75 victory. The win ended an 18-game skid for UND against SDSU that had spanned since 2011. Sayler again led the Jacks scoring with 20 points while Oscar Cluff had 10 points and 19 rebounds.

Sources: Go Yotes, Go Jacks, and Ticketmaster

