South Dakota Sets Locations for December Sobriety Checkpoints
As we hit the final page of the 2021 calendar, local law enforcement officials are continuing in their efforts to crack down on drunk driving in South Dakota.
The Department of Public Safety has announced plans to span South Dakota in December to conduct a series of sobriety checkpoints.
In a press release, the DPS said there are 12 checkpoints planned for the month.
SOUTH DAKOTA DECEMBER SOBRIETY CHECKPOINT LOCATIONS
- Beadle
- Bennett
- Brown
- Butte
- Clay
- Codington
- Jackson
- Lincoln
- Lyman
- Minnehaha
- Moody
- Pennington
As is typical with these announcements, the exact dates, times, and locations of each checkpoint are not being disclosed.
The monthly checkpoints are funded by the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety and conducted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol with the help of local law enforcement.
