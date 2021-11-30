South Dakota Sets Locations for December Sobriety Checkpoints

As we hit the final page of the 2021 calendar, local law enforcement officials are continuing in their efforts to crack down on drunk driving in South Dakota.

The Department of Public Safety has announced plans to span South Dakota in December to conduct a series of sobriety checkpoints.

In a press release, the DPS said there are 12 checkpoints planned for the month.

Get our free mobile app

SOUTH DAKOTA DECEMBER SOBRIETY CHECKPOINT LOCATIONS

Beadle

Bennett

Brown

Butte

Clay

Codington

Jackson

Lincoln

Lyman

Minnehaha

Moody

Pennington

As is typical with these announcements, the exact dates, times, and locations of each checkpoint are not being disclosed.

The monthly checkpoints are funded by the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety and conducted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol with the help of local law enforcement.

Sioux Falls' Most Underrated Restaurants