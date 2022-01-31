South Dakota Sets Locations for February Sobriety Checkpoints
A new month means a new set of sobriety checkpoints to crack down on drunk driving in South Dakota.
The Department of Public Safety has announced plans to span South Dakota in February to conduct a series of sobriety checkpoints.
In a press release, the DPS said there are 14 checkpoints planned for the month in 12 different counties.
SOUTH DAKOTA FEBRUARY SOBRIETY CHECKPOINT LOCATIONS
- Beadle
- Brown
- Clay
- Jerauld
- Jones
- Lawrence
- Lincoln
- Lyman
- Meade
- Minnehaha
- Pennington
- Walworth
As is typical with these announcements, the exact dates, times, and locations of each checkpoint are not being disclosed.
The monthly checkpoints are funded by the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety and conducted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol with the help of local law enforcement.
