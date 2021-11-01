South Dakota Sets Locations for November Sobriety Checkpoints
As we turn another page on the 2021 calendar, local law enforcement officials are continuing in their efforts to crack down on drunk driving in South Dakota.
The Department of Public Safety has announced plans to span South Dakota in November to conduct a series of sobriety checkpoints.
In a press release, the DPS said there are 14 checkpoints planned for this month.
SOUTH DAKOTA NOVEMBER SOBRIETY CHECKPOINT LOCATIONS
- Beadle County
- Brown County
- Brule County
- Butte County
- Codington County
- Davison County
- Hughes County
- Jones County
- Lake County
- Lawrence County
- Minnehaha County
- Pennington County
- Spink County
- Yankton County
As is typical with these announcements, the exact dates, times, and locations of each checkpoint are not being disclosed.
The monthly checkpoints are funded by the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety and conducted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol with the help of local law enforcement.
