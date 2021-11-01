South Dakota Sets Locations for November Sobriety Checkpoints

As we turn another page on the 2021 calendar, local law enforcement officials are continuing in their efforts to crack down on drunk driving in South Dakota.

The Department of Public Safety has announced plans to span South Dakota in November to conduct a series of sobriety checkpoints.

In a press release, the DPS said there are 14 checkpoints planned for this month.

SOUTH DAKOTA NOVEMBER SOBRIETY CHECKPOINT LOCATIONS

Beadle County

Brown County

Brule County

Butte County

Codington County

Davison County

Hughes County

Jones County

Lake County

Lawrence County

Minnehaha County

Pennington County

Spink County

Yankton County

As is typical with these announcements, the exact dates, times, and locations of each checkpoint are not being disclosed.

The monthly checkpoints are funded by the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety and conducted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol with the help of local law enforcement.

