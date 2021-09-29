The Sanford Pentagon will be a busy place on Veterans Day as the South Dakota Coyotes and Sioux Falls Skyforce will both be hosting games at the facility.

The rare college-pro doubleheader will start in the early afternoon as the Coyotes host Air Force at 1:00 PM. Veterans will receive free entry to the game and family members or guests of veterans can purchase tickets for $10. Tickets for the South Dakota vs. Air Force game will go on sale on Tuesday, October 19th.

“This will be one of the most special events we have ever hosted at the Sanford Pentagon,” said Jesse Smith, vice president of the Sanford Sports Complex. “We always love having USD play at the Pentagon, and it’s an honor to have the United States Air Force compete on our floor, especially on a day that means so much to all the men and women who serve our country.”

Air Force will make its first appearance at the Sanford Pentagon. The Falcons will be entering this season off a 5-20 record last year. South Dakota, on the other hand, has played at the Pentagon 11 times and went 14-11 last year.

That won't be all of the basketball action at the Pentagon that night. The Sioux Falls Skyforce will host the Grand Rapids Gold at 6:30 PM. That game against Grand Rapids will be the first official home regular-season game of the year. Single-game tickets for the Skyforce will be made available at a later date.

More information about the two games can be found through the Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls Skyforce, and South Dakota Coyotes.

Information Courtesy: Sanford Pentagon