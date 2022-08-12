South Dakota State Football Well Represented on FCS All-American Teams
It's now down from a matter of months to just a matter of weeks before we see the South Dakota State Jackrabbits and all College Football programs kick off the 2022 season.
Hero Sports has been a great source of FCS stories and rankings heading into the season, and they officially released their Preseason All-American teams this week.
South Dakota State enters this season following a semifinal loss last year, and bring back a ton of talent.
That talent was surely recognized in the new publication at Hero Sports, as the Jacks landed an astonishing six players on the first-teams.
Here is the first-team list (for the full teams, visit the link below):
First Team Offense
QB Jason Shelley, Missouri State
RB Isaiah Ifanse, Montana State
RB Isaiah Davis, South Dakota State
FB Hunter Luepke, North Dakota State
WR Xavier Gipson, Stephen F. Austin
WR Jaxon Janke, South Dakota State
WR Taylor Grimes, Incarnate Word
TE Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State
TE Noah Gindorff, North Dakota State
OL Cody Mauch, North Dakota State
OL McClendon Curtis, Chattanooga
OL Mason McCormick, South Dakota State
OL Matthan Hatchie, UT Martin
OL Garret Greenfield, South Dakota State
AP Xavier Shepherd, Kennesaw State
First Team Defense
DL Isaiah Land, Florida A&M
DL Devonnsha Maxwell, Chattanooga
DL Josiah Silver, New Hampshire
DL Titus Leo, Wagner
DL VJ Malo, Portland State
LB Patrick O’Connell, Montana
LB Adam Bock, South Dakota State
LB Ryan Greenhagen, Fordham
LB Jacob Dobbs, Holy Cross
LB Stone Snyder, VMI
DB Justin Ford, Montana
DB Anthony Adams, Portland State
DB Michael Tutsie, North Dakota State
DB Robby Hauck, Montana
DB Montrae Braswell, Missouri State
First Team Special Teams
K Matthew Cook, Northern Iowa
P Grant Burkett, Missouri State
LS Robert Soderholm, VMI
RS Isaiah Bolden, Jackson State
In total, there are 8 Jackrabbits between the three preseason All-American teams.
For the rival South Dakota Coyotes, a total of 3 players were recognized: OL Alex Jensen (Second Team), LS Dalton Godfrey (Second Team), and LB Brock Mogensen (Third Team)
South Dakota opens the season on the road at Kansas State on Saturday, September 3rd, while the Jacks have the tough test of Iowa on the road, also that opening Saturday.
Source: Hero Sports
