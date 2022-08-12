It's now down from a matter of months to just a matter of weeks before we see the South Dakota State Jackrabbits and all College Football programs kick off the 2022 season.

Hero Sports has been a great source of FCS stories and rankings heading into the season, and they officially released their Preseason All-American teams this week.

South Dakota State enters this season following a semifinal loss last year, and bring back a ton of talent.

That talent was surely recognized in the new publication at Hero Sports, as the Jacks landed an astonishing six players on the first-teams.

Here is the first-team list (for the full teams, visit the link below):

First Team Offense

QB Jason Shelley, Missouri State

RB Isaiah Ifanse, Montana State

RB Isaiah Davis, South Dakota State

FB Hunter Luepke, North Dakota State

WR Xavier Gipson, Stephen F. Austin

WR Jaxon Janke, South Dakota State

WR Taylor Grimes, Incarnate Word

TE Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State

TE Noah Gindorff, North Dakota State

OL Cody Mauch, North Dakota State

OL McClendon Curtis, Chattanooga

OL Mason McCormick, South Dakota State

OL Matthan Hatchie, UT Martin

OL Garret Greenfield, South Dakota State

AP Xavier Shepherd, Kennesaw State

First Team Defense

DL Isaiah Land, Florida A&M

DL Devonnsha Maxwell, Chattanooga

DL Josiah Silver, New Hampshire

DL Titus Leo, Wagner

DL VJ Malo, Portland State

LB Patrick O’Connell, Montana

LB Adam Bock, South Dakota State

LB Ryan Greenhagen, Fordham

LB Jacob Dobbs, Holy Cross

LB Stone Snyder, VMI

DB Justin Ford, Montana

DB Anthony Adams, Portland State

DB Michael Tutsie, North Dakota State

DB Robby Hauck, Montana

DB Montrae Braswell, Missouri State

First Team Special Teams

K Matthew Cook, Northern Iowa

P Grant Burkett, Missouri State

LS Robert Soderholm, VMI

RS Isaiah Bolden, Jackson State

In total, there are 8 Jackrabbits between the three preseason All-American teams.

For the rival South Dakota Coyotes, a total of 3 players were recognized: OL Alex Jensen (Second Team), LS Dalton Godfrey (Second Team), and LB Brock Mogensen (Third Team)

South Dakota opens the season on the road at Kansas State on Saturday, September 3rd, while the Jacks have the tough test of Iowa on the road, also that opening Saturday.

Source: Hero Sports