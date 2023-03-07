South Dakota State Jackrabbit WBB Wins Summit League Title

The South Dakota State Jackrabbit Women were heavily favored to cut down the nets at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center when the Summit League Tournament began on Friday, and that's just what they did on Tuesday afternoon with a win over the Omaha Mavericks.

Led by 4 different players in double figures, as well as 10 different players scoring on the day, the Jacks picked up an impressive 93-51 win in Tuesday afternoon's title game.

It is the first Summit League Tournament title for the Jackrabbits since the 2018-19 season when they defeated South Dakota 83-71.

Haleigh Timmer once again led the Jackrabbits in points with 18, and was named tournament MVP for her efforts.

In total, three Jacks were selected to the All-Tournament team:

Overall, SDSU advances to the NCAA Tournament after a 62% shooting performance, and blitzed their way through the Summit League regular season and tournament.

In total, the victory is the 10th for SDSU Women's hoops in the history of the tournament, twice as many as any other program.

Here are the leaders from Tuesday's win:

Haleigh Timmer - 18 pts, 3 reb, 1 stl

Paige Meyer - 16 pts, 5 reb, 4 ast

Paiton Burckhard - 14 pts, 3 ast, 3 stl

Myah Selland - 11 pts, 5 reb, 2 ast

Congratulations to Jackrabbit Women's Basketball on the Summit League Tournament victory and NCAA Tournament berth.

The NCAA Selection show for Women's Basketball will be Sunday, March 12th at 7pm Central and will be televised on ESPN.

Source: The Summit League