South Dakota State Jackrabbits Announce 2023 Recruiting Class

National Signing Day is a big deal across all levels of College Football, and on Wednesday the South Dakota State Jackrabbit football program formally announced its 2023 recruiting class.

The Jacks, who are preparing for their 2nd National Title Game in the past three seasons, announced the 11-man class on their official site.

There are a total of three South Dakota natives in the class, including one from right here in Sioux Falls.

Kaden Brown, 6-1, 180, quarterback, Midlothian, Texas

Bryce Hawthorne, 6-3, 245, defensive lineman, Osseo, Minnesota;

Jackson Isakson, 6-2, 190, kicker/punter, Aberdeen;

Jackson Kerstin, 6-4, 255, offensive lineman, Naperville, Illinois;

Joseph Neumann, 6-4, 220, tight end, Antioch, Illinois;

William Paepke, 6-5, 270, offensive lineman, Rapid City;

Noah St-Juste, 5-10, 165, cornerback, Clearwater, Florida;

Davin Stoffel, 6-6, 215, tight end, Mosinee, Wisconsin;

Kolten Tilford, 5-9, 170, safety, North Platte, Nebraska;

Nicholas Wells, 6-3, 240, defensive lineman, Sioux City, Iowa;

Griffin Wilde, 6-2, 180, wide receiver, Sioux Falls

It's a strong recruiting class for a program that is continually on the rise.

The Jackrabbits face off with rival North Dakota State for the FCS Title on January 8th from Frisco, Texas. Kickoff is set for 1:00 pm and the game will be aired on ABC.

Source: GoJacks.com

