South Dakota State Takes Down Omaha, on to Summit Semis

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits put together another stellar performance on Thursday afternoon, taking care of 8th-seeded in Omaha in the Summit League Quarterfinals.

With the win, the Jacks move their record to 27-3, and are now off to the Summit League semis where they will face the winner of St. Thomas and North Dakota.

The Fighting Hawks and Tommies tip off this afternoon at Noon inside the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

Per GoJacks.com:

The South Dakota State women's basketball team used a big second quarter to surge by Omaha Thursday afternoon in the quarterfinal round of the Summit League Tournament at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The No. 1 Jackrabbits won by 20, 87-67. Brooklyn Meyer led a balanced scoring effort for the Jackrabbits, who had five players reach double figures in the scoring column. Meyer scored 16 on the afternoon, followed by 12 points apiece for Madysen Vlastuin and Paige Meyer , then Madison Mathiowetz and Haleigh Timmer with 11 each. SDSU had 11 different players score and shot 58 percent as a team. The Jackrabbits' first 13 points came from six different players as they led the Mavs 13-10 after six minutes. Emilee Fox became the seventh Jackrabbit scorer with a 3-pointer that gave the Jacks a 21-16 lead at the first-quarter break. Fox, Timmer, Byom and Theisen combined for a 10-0 run during the second quarter that put the Jacks ahead 33-20. SDSU lead by 15 at halftime. SDSU maintained its double-digit lead through the second half and led by as many as 24 on its way to a 20-point victory. Brooklyn Meyer's scoring output came on 8-of-11 shooting and she dished a career-high six assists. Vlastuin went 4-of-5 from the 3-point line, equaling her career high in treys. Mesa Byom paced the Jackrabbits on the glass with seven boards and chipped in eight points. Kallie Theisen scored a career-high eight points and grabbed six rebounds. Fox posted career highs in minutes played (25), assists (six) and rebounds (six) to go with six points. Grace Cave scored 20 points for Omaha, followed by Ja Harvey with 17.

For the latest on the Summit League Women's Tournament, visit the link here.

Sources: The Summit League and GoJacks

