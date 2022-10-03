South Dakota State Remains at #3 in Rankings Ahead of SD Showdown

The South Dakota State Jackrabbit football program has been as solid as they come this season at the FCS level. After a close season-opening defeat on the road at Iowa, the Jacks enter their rivalry matchup with USD at 4-1 overall.

This past Saturday, the Jackrabbits dominated against Western Illinois, picking up a 34-10 victory and their fourth straight win.

On Saturday, the entire state of South Dakota will have their eyes and ears tuned to Brookings, as they play host to the rival Coyotes.

USD has flirted with being ranked this season, but have endured a brutal schedule and a tough 1-3 start to the season. USD enters Saturday's road contest unranked.

As for SDSU, they remained at #3 in the latest rankings from the American Football Coaches Association:

Dropped Out: Austin Peay (16), Richmond (22)

Others Receiving Votes: Austin Peay, 72; Richmond, 48; Princeton, 24; Abilene Christian, 21; Eastern Kentucky, 20; North Carolina Central, 19; Idaho, 12; Monmouth (N.J.), 12; Furman, 11; North Dakota, 8; Davidson, 6; Youngstown St., 5; Florida A&M, 4; Tarleton, 4; Pennsylvania, 1; Stetson, 1; Stonehill, 1.

Kickoff is set for 2:00 on Saturday from Brookings. Fans can watch the game on ESPN+, and tickets are available at gojacks.com.

Source: AFCA Polls and GoJacks