It's been a pretty good week for the athletic departments at South Dakota and South Dakota State.

Just days after the Coyotes captured the Summit League's All-Sports Commissioner's Cup, the Jackrabbits turned the tables on their in-state rivals by taking the 2018-19 South Dakota Showdown Series.

SDSU bested USD 14.5 to 11.5 in the head-to-head match-up sponsored by South Dakota Corn.

The Jackrabbits were plus-three in athletic competitions to bring the traveling trophy back to Brookings, while both schools scored the maximum three points allotted for academic achievement by compiling a student-athlete grade point average of above 3.0.

2018-19 SHOWDOWN SERIES SCORING BREAKDOWN

South Dakota State (14.5)

3 - cumulative GPA above 3.0

2 - men's basketball swept Summit series, 2-0

2 - football

1 - women's soccer

1 - men's cross country

1 - men's indoor track and field

1 - women's basketball split Summit series, 1-1

1 - women's golf

1 - softball

1 - men's outdoor track and field

.5 - men's golf tied at Summit Championships

South Dakota (11.5)

3 - cumulative GPA above 3.0

2 - volleyball swept Summit series, 2-0

2 - men's and women's swimming and diving

1 - women's cross country

1 - women's basketball split Summit series, 1-1

1 - women's indoor track and field

1 - women's outdoor track and field

.5 - men's golf tied at Summit Championships

The win is the fourth for South Dakota State in the series, which dates back to 2013.