It's something that hasn't happened since before a majority of the players on the South Dakota State softball team were even born - the Jackrabbits are heading for the postseason.

SDSU will be in the field of 17 at the 2018 National Invitational Softball Championship, which begins with regional play, Wednesday (May 16), in Greeley, Colorado.

The Jackrabbits (34-16) earned the automatic bid from the Summit League after finishing second to North Dakota State in the conference tournament. The Jacks open regional play with Colorado State, Wednesday at 4:00 PM CT. Northern Colorado and Loyola Marymount are also part of the double-elimination regional.

The losers of Wednesday's first-round games will square off in an elimination game at 1:00 PM CT, Thursday (May 17), with the winners advancing to a Thursday semifinal at 4:00 PM CT.

The regional champion, determined Friday (May 18), will advance to a final double-elimination event, played May 23-26 at a to-be-determined host site.

South Dakota State compiled its best record in the program's Division I era and reached the 30-win mark for fourth time in team history while earning a spot in the league tournament title game for the first time.

The Jacks are making their first postseason appearance under head coach Krista Wood and second all-time, last hosting the 1996 Division II Central Regional.