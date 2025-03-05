South Dakota State FB Adds Three to Support, Performance Staff

The Championship DNA remains the same up in Brookings for South Dakota State football, but the new faces continue to roll in, in what has been an offseason of change for the Jacks.

On Tuesday, the program announced a total of three new additions to the Sports Performance and support staff.

Per GoJacks.com:

Nathan Morris has been selected as the director of football performance at South Dakota State University. "The strength coach is integral to the development of our program and is really the right-hand man of the head coach in a lot of ways," Jackrabbit head football coach Dan Jackson said. "Nate brings a ton of experience and I'm excited about his urgency, his passion and his energy. He's going to do big things to develop us physically." Morris served the past three years as assistant athletic director for sports performance at Sacramento State, where he led strength and conditioning efforts for the Hornet football program and provided oversight for the remainder of Sac State's 21 varsity sports.

In addition, two new hires were made in the support staff ranks under new Head Coach Dan Jackson:

South Dakota State head coach Dan Jackson has filled two key administrative positions for the Jackrabbits' football support staff with the hirings of Tyler Wrice as general manager and Ethan Beisner as director of operations. Wrice's duties as general manager will include roster and scholarship management, assisting with Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) activities, and serving as a liaison to athletics and university administration. Most recently, Wrice coached wide receivers and served as the college recruiting liaison at Westside High School in Omaha, Nebraska. He was a part of three Class A state championship teams (2020, 2022, 2023) and helped develop and mentor more than 30 student-athletes who went on to play collegiately. Beisner returns to South Dakota State after spending the 2024 season as director of football operations at Sam Houston State. He previously served as assistant director of football operations and recruiting at SDSU during the Jackrabbits' national championship seasons in 2022 and 2023. In his role, Beisner will coordinate team travel and meals, assist with on-campus recruiting and manage other day-to-day operations of the Jackrabbit football program. South Dakota State began spring practice Tuesday and plans to hold its annual spring game on April 12. The 2025 season opener is slated for Aug. 30 versus Sacramento State.

Source: GoJacks.com

