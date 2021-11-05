Fans are encouraged to arrive early for the Dakota Marker game in Brookings Saturday (November 6) as the 114th Fighter Wing of the South Dakota AIR National Guard will be conducting a flyover.

SDSU has announced that prior to the game against North Dakota State the 114th Fighter Wing of the South Dakota AIR National Guard will fly an F-16 over Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium. Former Jackrabbits alums will be piloting the aircraft.

South Dakota State enters the Dakota Marker game at 6-2 overall and 3-2 in Missouri Valley Football Conference play. North Dakota State is a perfect 8-0 on the season and 5-0 in the conference. This will be the 112th meeting between the two teams with NDSU holding the overall series record 63-43-5.

SDSU and NDSU are set to kickoff at 2:00 in Brookings. Tickets for the game are still available through the SDSU Jackrabbits ticket portal.