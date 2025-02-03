South Dakota State Triples Votes in AP Poll, Still Misses Top 25

The South Dakota State Jackrabbit Women's basketball program has kept up its winning ways but hasn't yet broken through in the AP Top 25 this season.

The Jackrabbits are 19-3 overall and still a perfect 9-0 in Summit League play.

SDSU ranks in the top 20 nationally this season in both field goal percentage, and 3-point field goal percentage per ESPN.com.

The fans know the quality of the Jackrabbits this season, and the voters will just have to come around sooner than later.

The Jacks received 6 votes in this week's poll, three times as many as they received last week and the week prior.

Here's a look at the latest Women's basketball poll:

Others receiving votes: Creighton 30, Baylor 24, Illinois 13, Utah 12, Ole Miss 11, Michigan 7, South Dakota State 6, Minnesota 6, Harvard 5, Columbia 2, Richmond 1

The Jackrabbits take on North Dakota in Grand Forks on Wednesday Night before they return home to host Oral Roberts on Saturday in Brookings.

For the latest on Jackrabbit Women's hoops, visit their official site here.

Sources: ESPN - Women's AP Top 25

