South Dakota State Up One Spot in FCS Top 25 After Missouri State Win
A dominating victory over Missouri State and a stumble from James Madison all helped South Dakota State move up a notch in this week's STATS FCS Top 25.
Last Saturday (November 3) while the number-seven Jackrabbits were beating up on the Bears, 59-7, the number-three Dukes were being upset, 35-24, on the road at New Hampshire.
That loss dropped James Madison to ninth in this week's poll. giving three teams, including South Dakota State, a chance to move up in the rankings.
SDSU is now sixth after being as high as number-two earlier in the season.
In all, the Missouri Valley Football Conference is back to four teams in the Top 25 this week, as Northern Iowa re-entered the poll at number-22 after beating then-number-14 Illinois State at home. The Redbirds, on the heels of that loss, fell nine spots to number-23.
North Dakota State is once again a unanimous number-one.
STATS FCS Top 25 (first place votes)
- North Dakota State 9-0 (158)
- Kennesaw State 8-1
- Weber State 7-2
- UC Davis 8-1
- Eastern Washington 7-2
- South Dakota State 6-2
- Elon 6-2
- Jacksonville State 7-2
- James Madison 6-3
- Colgate 8-0
- Delaware 7-2
- Stony Brook 6-3
- Princeton 8-0
- North Carolina A&T 7-2
- Wofford 6-3
- Maine 6-3
- Nicholls 6-3
- McNeese 6-3
- ETSU 8-2
- Towson 6-3
- Southeast Missouri State 7-2
- UNI 5-4
- Illinois State 5-4
- Idaho State 6-3
- Dartmouth 7-1
This week (November 10), the #6 Jackrabbits are at Southern Illinois, #1 North Dakota State plays at Missouri State, #22 Northern Iowa plays at Youngstown State, and #23 Illinois State plays at Indiana State.