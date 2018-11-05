A dominating victory over Missouri State and a stumble from James Madison all helped South Dakota State move up a notch in this week's STATS FCS Top 25.

Last Saturday (November 3) while the number-seven Jackrabbits were beating up on the Bears, 59-7, the number-three Dukes were being upset, 35-24, on the road at New Hampshire.

That loss dropped James Madison to ninth in this week's poll. giving three teams, including South Dakota State, a chance to move up in the rankings.

SDSU is now sixth after being as high as number-two earlier in the season.

In all, the Missouri Valley Football Conference is back to four teams in the Top 25 this week, as Northern Iowa re-entered the poll at number-22 after beating then-number-14 Illinois State at home. The Redbirds, on the heels of that loss, fell nine spots to number-23.

North Dakota State is once again a unanimous number-one.

STATS FCS Top 25 (first place votes)

North Dakota State 9-0 (158) Kennesaw State 8-1 Weber State 7-2 UC Davis 8-1 Eastern Washington 7-2 South Dakota State 6-2 Elon 6-2 Jacksonville State 7-2 James Madison 6-3 Colgate 8-0 Delaware 7-2 Stony Brook 6-3 Princeton 8-0 North Carolina A&T 7-2 Wofford 6-3 Maine 6-3 Nicholls 6-3 McNeese 6-3 ETSU 8-2 Towson 6-3 Southeast Missouri State 7-2 UNI 5-4 Illinois State 5-4 Idaho State 6-3 Dartmouth 7-1