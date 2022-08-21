South Dakota State Updates Game Day Changes for Football Games

The South Dakota State football season is right around the corner and the SDSU Athletic Department updated some of their game day operations in the offseason.

Last week, the SDSU Athletic Department released some information on the game day changes that you will see if you head up to Dana J Dykehouse Stadium this fall.

The most glaring difference from years past is the addition of alcohol sales during games as well as some other small tweaks.

Here is the complete release from the South Dakota State Athletic Department on what you can expect on game days at SDSU football games.

Football gamedays this fall at South Dakota State University will feature a number of modifications, most notably with changes regarding alcohol sales, tailgating and parking.

Since receiving approval from the South Dakota Board of Regents to expand the sale of alcoholic beverages at campus athletic events in June, University and athletic officials, along with representatives from campus hospitality provider Sodexo, met several times to finalize a series of policies that will be in effect starting with the Jackrabbits' home football opener on Sept. 10 at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.

In order to purchase alcohol, all fans — regardless of age — must present a valid ID at designated stations in tailgating areas or stadium concourses to receive a wristband and stamp for that day's game. Board policy requires each fan to have his or her ID on them at all times as age verification will take place at points of sale and beyond.

Stadium gates open 90 minutes prior to kickoff, with alcohol sales — consisting of beer and seltzer only — starting one hour prior to kickoff and ending at the conclusion of the third quarter as per BOR policy. Two sections within Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium have been designated as alcohol-free zones: Section 207 in the west grandstand and Section 123 on the east side.

All transactions at alcohol kiosks in the stadium concourses will be processed by credit card only. For SDSU students, payment via campus meal plans will not be accepted for alcohol sales. There will be no SDSU-related alcohol sales in tailgating areas; fans may continue to bring beverages of their choice — with the exception of hard liquor — as prescribed by existing tailgating policies.



2022 Football Tailgating Alcohol Map (PDF)

Alcohol sales for events at Frost Arena are scheduled to begin later in the fall.

TAILGATING AND TICKETS

Due to the demand of football tailgating, SDSU Athletics has added an option for fans to reserve tailgate spaces in the Pink Lot, which is located north and west of Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium, in advance of gameday. Fans can purchase and reserve four (4) parking spaces in the hard-surface lot for $650 for the entire season. All vehicles, structures, etc., must be cleared by 5 p.m. on the Sunday following each home game.

To inquire about single-game availability, contact the Jackrabbit Ticket Office at (605) 688-5422.

2022 Tailgating Policies

All tickets for Jackrabbit home events during the 2022-23 athletics season will be digital. Upon purchase, tickets will be sent to customers' e-mail addresses or via text message. Single-game tickets, as well as season tickets and three-game mini-plans, remain on sale at JackrabbitTickets.com.

Digital Ticketing FAQ (PDF)

PARKING AND TRAFFIC FLOW

Changes to traffic patterns and parking around Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium also are being made for the 2022 season. In order to enter the parking lots on the west side of the stadium from the U.S. Highway 14 Bypass, vehicles must have a valid parking pass for those areas. Reserved lots east of the stadium are to be accessed from Jackrabbit Avenue.

In addition, several pay lots for general parking are located south and east of Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium. Cost is $10 per stall and transactions are cash only.

2022 Jackrabbit Football Gameday Parking Map (PDF)

Please note that for safety reasons, portions of North Campus Drive directly south and west of the stadium will be closed starting five hours prior to kickoff.

At the conclusion of the game, all traffic from reserved lots will be funneled south and either west to Medary Avenue or east to 22nd Avenue. Vehicles from all other lots will be directed to travel farther south in order to exit campus.

Traffic Flow Map — Ingress (Entering Stadium Complex) (PDF)

Traffic Flow Map — Egress (Exiting Stadium Complex) (PDF)

2022 JACKRABBIT FOOTBALL HOME SCHEDULE

Sept. 10 vs. UC Davis (Dairy Drive), 6 p.m.

Sept. 17 vs. Butler (Beef Bowl), 6 p.m.

Oct. 1 vs. Western Illinois (Hall of Fame Game/Precision Ag Bowl), 2 p.m.

Oct. 8 vs. South Dakota (Showdown Series), 2 p.m.

Oct. 29 vs. Indiana State (Hobo Day), 2 p.m.

Nov. 12 vs. Illinois State (Military Appreciation Day), 2 p.m.

For more information on the SDSU Athletic Department, the SDSU Football team and their roster, you can visit their website.