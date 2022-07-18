South Dakota State Volleyball is Coming to the Sanford Pentagon

The Sanford Pentagon is becoming synonymous with big time events and the latest announcement is a big one for the volleyball community.

South Dakota State will take on Chicago State at the Sanford Pentagon on September 6, 2022.

This marks the first time SDSU volleyball will be on Heritage Court inside the Sanford Pentagon since 2019.

The Sanford Pentagon has continued to be a destination for volleyball and basketball teams with this matchup being the latest in a great slate of games for the Fall of 2022.

Here is the complete release from the South Dakota State Athletic Department on the big news.

South Dakota State volleyball will take on Chicago State September 6 at the Sanford Pentagon.

South Dakota State is coming off a 19-12 season, completing the conference regular season with a 10-8 record. The Jackrabbits made their first appearance in the Summit League postseason in more than 10 seasons and reached the semifinals of the tournament. SDSU returns six seniors including All-Summit League First Team performer, Crystal BurkDan Georgalas enters his third season as head coach. The Jackrabbits last played on Heritage Court on Sept. 29, 2019.

Chicago State will visit the Sanford Pentagon for the first time in program history. The Cougars finished last season with a 17-11 record. They played in the program's first-ever national post-season match, a loss to Bradley in the first round of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship.

For more information on South Dakota State volleyball, their current roster and their upcoming schedule, you can visit their team website.

For more information on the Sanford Pentagon, upcoming events and other news surrounding the great facility in Sioux Falls, you can visit their website. 

 

