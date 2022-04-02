South Dakota State Wins WNIT Championship Over Seton Hall

The South Dakota State women's basketball team is going to go down in the Jackrabbit history books as one of the best teams to ever play at Frost Arena.

On Saturday, SDSU defeated Seton Hall 82-50 to capture the WNIT title in front of a capacity crowd in Brookings.

SDSU rolled all game long, as they got off to a 25-7 start after the first quarter and never looked back.

Kallie Theisen had a great game off the bench scoring 16 points, grabbing 11 rebounds and adding 3 assists.

SDSU also got 14 points from Haleigh Timmer and in total, SDSU had 5 players score in double figures.

It almost felt like Seton Hall wasn't prepared for the atmosphere inside Frost Arena that clearly once again helped propel the Jacks to the win.

The announced attendance at Frost Arena was 5,263 which was 36 more than the sellout crowd earlier in the week when SDSU defeated UCLA in the semi finals.

