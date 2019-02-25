When the going gets tough, seniors get going.

With just a few games left in her illustrious collegiate career, Macy Miller of South Dakota State is coming up big for her teammates in the stretch run of the 2018-19 season.

The senior guard is the Summit League Player of the Week for the second time this season after averaging 20 points, seven rebounds, and five assists in a pair of SDSU wins last week.

During those two games, the Mitchell native shot 55 percent from the floor and a blistering 67 percent from the three-point line.

After scoring 12 points, pulling down five rebounds, and dishing off six assists in a win over Purdue-Fort Wayne Wednesday (February 20), Miller was clutch in a come-from-behind win over South Dakota Sunday (February 24).

Against the Coyotes, Miller scored a game-high 28 points on 70 percent shooting from the floor. She also had eight rebounds and three assists while connecting on a career-high 12 free throws

The weekly honor is the 11th of Miller's career at South Dakota State.